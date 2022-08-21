ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Ring fixed a security flaw in its Android app that could have leaked video footage

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg1Yq_0hPLo6YH00

What you need to know

  • Amazon has patched a security vulnerability in Ring's Android app.
  • The security flaw could have allowed bad actors to access users' video footage by installing a malicious app on the same device.
  • Amazon said that it had found no evidence of the vulnerability being exploited in the wild.

Amazon's Ring doorbell cameras aren't exactly the most secure home devices available, and a new report may provide further evidence to support this claim.

Security researchers at Checkmarx discovered a vulnerability in Ring's companion app for Android phones after analyzing it. The software security firm found several bugs in the app that, when stitched together, could grant other apps on the same device access to it. In the worst-case scenario, these could be malicious applications that trick users into installing them.

In turn, it could have allowed bad actors to gain access to users' video footage stored in a Ring video doorbell , according to Checkmarx. Furthermore, user data including full name, email address, phone number, and geolocation could have been exposed. The app containing the vulnerability has more than 10 million downloads.

However, Amazon told the security vendor that the vulnerability "would be extremely difficult for anyone to exploit, because it requires an unlikely and complex set of circumstances to execute."

Amazon said that it had rolled out a fix for the issue on May 27 after Checkmarx reported the security flaw. Fortunately, the company found no evidence of customer data being exposed to malicious actors.

The latest vulnerability is the latest incident in which Ring figured in a security issue. In 2020, it was found that Amazon employees were allowed to view video footage, with access levels that went beyond what their job required. In July, the company also admitted to releasing 11 clips to law enforcement without user consent this year.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Android App#Home Security#Software Security#Smart Phone#Ring
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it

ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

This nasty Amazon Ring vulnerability could have exposed all your recordings

The Android app of Ring, the Amazon-owned firm that offers doorbells and indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, had a vulnerability that could have allowed threat actors to steal identity (opens in new tab) data including geolocation and camera recordings. Cybersecurity researchers from Checkmarx found the vulnerability in the com.ringapp/com.ring.nh.deeplink.DeepLinkActivity activity,...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to allow camera access on Snapchat so you can take photos and video in the app

To get the most out of Snapchat, you need to give the app permission to use your phone's camera. Whether you have an iPhone or Android device, the process is simple, and you can generally do this the first time you use the app. But if you need to allow camera access in Snapchat afterward, you can do it with a quick trip to the Settings app.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Howto move a paid app from phone to tablet

Log in to the same google account and just download it from the play store. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. Replies: 0. Last Post: Today, 05:19 AM. Facet Companion App[Solved]. By strikeIII in forum Samsung Galaxy Watch...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Wireless charging bug

Lots of reports about this in the Google bug tracker; I'm surprised that I don't see anything here in this forum. I first reported having issues with wireless charging in the waning months of Android 12. I'd been using a 1st Gen Pixel Stand with my P6P without any issues until suddenly I could not get it to charge past 80% with adaptive charging enabled and even worse charging performance with adaptive charging disabled.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card

Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to hide apps on your iPhone

Apple's homescreen customization is gradually catching up with Android. The ability to hide iPhone apps without deleting them was introduced in iOS 14, and it’s something everyone should take advantage of — many apps are used rarely or only in the background, so there’s no sense cluttering your homescreen. Here’s how to hide apps on an iPhone, and if you want, even prevent them from showing up in search results.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy