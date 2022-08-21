ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham Outlook

Remembering Rockwood's history at the Gresham Museum

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBd3P_0hPLmAvW00 Donations needed for exhibit celebrating communities outside of city's 'Historic Downtown.'

Rockwood was named after pioneering farmers encountered nearly unworkable soil filled with rocks and boulders — an unfortunate legacy of the ancient Missoula Floods.

But nevertheless a small community grew around the crossroads of Stark and 181st — then the intersection of Baseline and Rockwood roads. The community was characterized by the roadhouses that served stagecoach traffic leaving Portland. At least one, known as Birdleg's Place, was owned by a Black resident and in operation until 1936, outlasting many competitors that shuttered during Prohibition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hPLmAvW00

Those stories are just part of what will be featured in an exhibit this fall at the Gresham History Museum, 410 N. Main Ave., that will celebrate not only Rockwood's history, but the stories from all the communities and neighborhoods outside of downtown Gresham, including Centennial, Cedarville, Pleasant Valley, Sycamore, Hillsview, Orient, Pleasant Home, Wilkes and Powell Valley.

Like Rockwood, many of those neighborhoods used to be considered separate towns, annexed into Gresham as it grew.

"Often people get the impression that all of the city's history is contained within Historic Downtown," Museum Director Silvie Andrews said. "This exhibit is one step to rectifying that and proving each of these places has its own unique history."

The display, "Beyond Main Street," will highlight what made each of those communities unique and special. The Gresham Historical Society is seeking donations to fill out the exhibit, including objects, photos or documents that depict life or were made in those places.

Donations can be made at greshamhistorical.org/contact — walk-in donations are not accepted.

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Portland Columbia Symphony ready for its East County swell

Orchestra reaffirms commitment to Gresham with series of accessible, unpretentious showsFor more than 15 years classical music has quietly found a home in East Multnomah County, in what has inadvertently become something of an underground music scene. But with new, invigorated leadership emerging from the pandemic, the Portland Columbia Symphony is ready for that orchestral swell. "Somehow our Gresham shows have been escaping people's notice," said Kevin Irving, executive director of the symphony. Founded in 1982, the Portland Columbia Symphony is a staple of the county's arts scene. There are 62 paid core musicians, led by Conductor...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego condo residents at odds with luxury penthouse developer over severed pipes

Homeowners at local condominium complex have had a nightmare of a time ever since construction of new Frances development began. Watching the HGTV show "Good Bones" with the keen interest in seeing abodes from his old stomping grounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, Harold Pakula felt not nostalgia but a tinge of rage as he was reminded of another real estate development going up a stone's throw below his condo in Lake Oswego.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missoula Floods#The Gresham Museum#Baseline#Birdleg S Place#Pleasant Home
WWEEK

Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods

It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools

With less than a week to go before most Portland schools are back in session, the mayor’s office has directed staff to prioritize clearing homeless encampments near schools. Some camps near schools have already been removed, and city-paid workers are prioritizing clearing more along popular walking routes to elementary and middle schools.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’

The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Dahlia Society Show

Nothing says late summer quite like the beauty of dahlias in bloom. Celebrate the best of this year’s flowers at the Portland Dahlia Society Show. Since 1928, the Portland Dahlia Society has banded together to support and educate fellow dahlia growers. Whether you grow your own or simply have...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Bus Tour in Sept Digs Into Oregon Coast Black Pioneer History

(Astoria, Oregon) – Sometimes the phrase a “fascinating ride” along the Oregon coast is quite literal. In this case, a tour bus is set for September 18 along the north coast that digs into black pioneer history of this part of northwest Oregon, a subject largely unknown to regional residents. Like Native American history here, it's left untouched by culture and school systems alike. (Above: Seaside. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
ASTORIA, OR
Gresham Outlook

National wreath nonprofit honors Gresham Vietnam vets

Wreaths Across America museum rolls into East County with welcome home ceremonyVietnam veterans were all laughs and smiles as they joked and congratulated one another last weekend during a pinning recognition ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war and undo the disrespect they faced upon initially returning home. "I am confident most of you never got that welcome home," said Fred Thompson, Wreaths Across America volunteer. "Many were spat on, and warned not to wear their uniforms. They still live with those physical and emotional scars." Saturday, Aug. 22, Fred and Diane Thompson, volunteer drivers of...
GRESHAM, OR
WWEEK

Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.

Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

New Vancouver Restaurant Aims to Keep it Local

A new restaurant in Hazel Dell in Vancouver called the Wheelhouse Taproom has a mission: keeping it local. Brett Taylor owns Wheelkraft, a wheel and rim repair shop, and decided to also open a casual setting restaurant where people could hang out together, and support other local businesses. I sat down with Brett and his friend Tyler Castle, who’s the face behind Mr. Brown’s BBQ. This restaurant is in the old Izzy’s Pizza building on NE 78th Street, right off of I-5. You can listen here:
VANCOUVER, WA
Gresham Outlook

MCSO: Deceased person found near trail in Columbia River Gorge

Efforts to recover dead body at the bottom of a cliff were under way Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24.Authorities are working to recover a dead body from the bottom of a cliff in the Columbia River Gorge. The body was in a popular hiking area near Angel's Rest Trail, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Deputies were at the scene. The location of the body is difficult to reach, officials said. A search and rescue team has been activated to recover the body. No other details were immediately available. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below The report comes days after a hiker fell to her death at nearby Wiesendanger Falls. Emergency dispatchers received reports Friday, Aug. 19, that a woman had suffered a head injury after falling nearly 100 feet in the area of the gorge. Bystanders began CPR on the woman as first responders were en route Wednesday. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was identified as 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas of Minnesota. This story may be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
619
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy