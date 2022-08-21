ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Resiliency amid Riverview Terrace housing crisis

By Laura Schultz Pipis
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
On July 25, the world changed drastically for 200 residents of the 163-unit Riverview Terrace in downtown Adrian. The high rise building that houses seniors and people with disabilities closed due to structural issues. The world changed for these residents and the local health and human services agency helpers working nonstop to address the often-overwhelming needs. Currently there are many emergency needs: food, shelter, medical supplies, personal care items and even pet supplies. Unfortunately, hanging over the whole situation, is a tremendous need for affordable housing.

The past few weeks I have marveled at the front-line workers and leaders actively addressing these needs. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been providing direct case management services, meeting basic emergency needs under the leadership of Linda Needham and Nancy Bishop. The Lenawee County Department on Aging, led by Cari Rebottaro, has been providing daily meals to the displaced residents. Lynne Punnett, retired Habitat for Humanity executive director and recent interim director of Housing Help of Lenawee, has been spearheading the Lenawee Continuum of Care (C of C) housing group to address the interagency coordination and seeking affordable housing leads in ALL of the surrounding counties. The new Housing Help of Lenawee director, Claudia Annoni, is deeply involved, too. Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority, the Region 2 Area Agency on Aging and Community Action Agency have also been on the front lines of working directly with the residents as well. Adrian Dial-a-Ride and the Lenawee Transportation corps have provided much needed transportation throughout the crisis. The overall response is overseen by Lenawee County Emergency Management in partnership with the city of Adrian. 

I saw these groups in action when we sponsored a resource fair for the residents, in partnership with DHHS, at the Dundee-based hotel. We were already assisting the DHHS case management team with emergency gift cards for identified small, urgent needs like diabetic supplies, food, gas and personal care items. When I first dropped off resource fair flyers to the residents, I spent time with them, just listening. I admired their resiliency despite the circumstances. They wanted to know when they could return to their homes in Adrian. I had no answer, and when I got into my car to leave, I wanted to cry. I spent 28 years in Red Cross disaster services, responding to fires, floods, tornadoes and other natural disasters. However, those disasters had a beginning and an end. In this situation, there is no end in sight.

The next day we provided a continental breakfast for the residents, and then I witnessed firsthand the diligent work performed by all of the helping agencies. We provided lunch for the workers to thank them for their selfless work, and I secured more gift cards as needed for DHHS workers to aid the residents. I left at the end of the day marveling (and remembering) how these crisis events do eventually fall into a settled pattern of response, and this was happening, for now.

The scene changed a week later when I returned to Dundee to drop off a few housing applications to the DHHS workers. The DHHS workers were calming residents after the stress of preparing them to shuttle back to Adrian hotels. I saw the anxiety on the faces of the residents. I saw exhausted concern on the faces of the DHHS workers and just how much they cared for their charges. I watched the bus pull up to load the residents. I turned my attention to the workers, encouraging them on what a wonderful job they were doing under such difficult circumstances, affirming all they had done to that point in time. I left again wanting to cry. I did my best to help the helpers that day.

The housing Continuum of Care (C of C) is a U.S. Housing and Urban Development-mandated consortium that helps assess and address local housing needs. A local coordinated entry housing assessment and resource agency spearhead each local C of C. In Lenawee County, this agency is Housing Help of Lenawee. We meet monthly as a group and now almost daily as we address this crisis. This dedicated C of C team is valiantly addressing the needs of the Riverview Terrace residents. There are no easy answers. Long-term, affordable housing is desperately needed because there is extremely limited affordable housing in the county, in the state and in this country.

So how do we help the most vulnerable in our community in this crisis? We take each day one day at a time, much like our fragile but resilient charges.

If you want to help the Riverview Terrace residents, in Lenawee County you can financially donate to the Lenawee Community Foundation (www.lenaweecommunityfoundation.com or 517-263-4696). For a list of tangible items to donate, go to the City of Adrian Facebook page. These items are collected at the Share the Warmth shelter at 427 W. Maumee St., Adrian.

United Way funds 12 local Lenawee County agency programs and serves as a donor designation vehicle for 30+ additional agencies. For more information about giving and living united, please contact us. Call us at 517-264-6821, call for an appointment at our Adrian office at 136 E. Maumee St., Suite 15, Adrian, MI 49221 or visit our website at www.unitedwaymlc.org. You can email us at lpipis@unitedwaymlc.org.

Laura Schultz Pipis is the Executive Director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties.

