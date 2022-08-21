Manager’s Message: Marana department ‘works’ to get things done

Read full article on original website
Marana welcoming plethora of projects
A new hotel is in the works in Marana, across from Tucson Premium Outlets mall at the I-10 and West Twin Peaks Road intersection. SpringHill Suites by Marriott is set to open next summer on 2 acres off Marana Center Boulevard, a spokeswoman for HWC, the company developing the project said. A similar project is being planned for Goodyear.
Preliminary construction begins to rebuild 22nd Street Bridge
The 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project received funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
Sunrise Drive closed for repairs
Sunrise Drive is closed for the next two weeks due to a hole on the shoulder of the road caused by the heavy rain.
Ignoring road barricades can come with a cost
“Road closed” signs on Harrison Rd. at the Pantano Wash were pushed to the side as drivers drove past them on Sunday.
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding causes closures in Pima County Wednesday, Aug. 24
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.
Weekend rains, flooding leave behind road closures in Tucson
Rain over the weekend left a number of road closures around the Tucson Metro area, including Sunrise Drive at Esperero Wash. The County has set up a detour to Kolb and Sabino Canyon Roads.
TEP distributes free ice for hundreds still without power
Tusconans still without power today can pick up ice at Vista del Prado Park, 3250 S. Jessica Ave. starting at 11 a.m.
Office of Highway Safety rewards The Pima County Sheriff’s Department with grant
This toolkit will help PCSD Traffic Detective investigate the underlying causes of collisions in modern, high-tech vehicles more thoroughly.
UArizona Researchers Developing Reusable Sponges to Remove Toxins
A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University is creating a regenerable method for removing stubborn toxins from drinking water – starting with store-bought sponges. University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University researchers are developing specialized, reusable sponges to remove a group of chemicals...
Lucid Site Grows by 1,400 Acres per New Agreements
Lucid Group Inc., Pinal County and the City of Casa Grande recently finalized development and lease agreements for an additional 1,400 acres that will expand Lucid’s site and enable development of Phase III of its production facilities. The added acres will bring the Lucid site to approximately 2,000 acres...
Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Forty-six power poles were damaged and more than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers lost power when a storm hit Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. As of Wednesday afternoon, TEP said about 400 customers were still without power in the area east of South...
TEP: Power outages due to storm-related damage
Tucson Electric Power is reporting a number of outages as the result of "storm-related damage," the utility company shared online.
UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
City of Tucson considering pay plan for Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Colorado River is failing much faster than anticipated which is one reason Tucson is rethinking its verbal agreement to leave a large portion of water it doesn’t need in Lake Mead rather than pump it to Tucson. Last May, the mayor and council...
Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues
Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience store worker in face with brick. Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who attacked a Circle K employee in southeast Phoenix earlier this month. Police responded to a burglary in progress call near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive....
Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. As of...
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
2 people Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Official reports from the Marana Police Department state that the crew responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday at around 10 AM. The incident reportedly took place close to Twin Peaks Road, between Oasis Road and Decker Drive.
Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures
There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert. When flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
