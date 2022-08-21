Read full article on original website
“Pima County Jane Doe” Identified as Brenda Marie Gerow
Her photo was found in the wallet of a convicted killer. Brenda Gerow (Image courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Dept.) On April 8th, 1981, a young woman’s body was found near the Pima County fairgrounds in Arizona by a group riding off-road vehicles. Her body had been dumped along a dirt road. Detectives said it appeared the woman had been sexually assaulted and suffered a violent death.
KOLD-TV
Free ‘First Shots’ course teaches gun safety to 1st-time firearm owners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is offering a free course for first-time firearm owners. At “First Shots,” shooters of all ages can learn gun safety from certified coaches and experienced shooters. The University of Arizona WildGats Shooting Team will be teaching on Saturday, Aug. 27.
ABC 15 News
Man with gun found on University of Arizona campus detained Wednesday
TUCSON, AZ — University of Arizona police detained a man suspected of bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Police say the man was seen running west from the Department of Communications building near 1103 E. University Blvd. Police say the man is in his 20s and wore a red...
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities detain armed suspect on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities detained an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. At 10:26 a.m., the University of Arizona Police Department said the man was taken into custody and gave the all-clear. The suspect was captured near the UA student union,...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
TPD: Shooting near Irvington Road
The Tucson Police Department responds to a report of a shooting near Irvington. Officers got calls reporting of shots heard and several people running from the area.
PCSD investigating stolen trailer
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a trailer that was stolen on March 28. According to PCSD, around 3:30 a.m. a white truck was seen backing up to a box trailer near
KOLD-TV
Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues
Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience store worker in face with brick. Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who attacked a Circle K employee in southeast Phoenix earlier this month. Police responded to a burglary in progress call near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive....
AZFamily
US Border Patrol agent saves infant from choking
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent’s quick response saved a 9-month-old infant from choking over the weekend. Tucson Sector agents were processing migrants at the Ajo Station around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a Brazilian woman began signaling for help that her infant daughter was choking.
KOLD-TV
Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was stabbed and seriously injured in midtown Tucson on Monday night, Aug. 22. Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from a single stab wound.
Tucson considers water future
In an afternoon study session, council members will consider continuing to take the city’s full allocation of water from CAP, the Central Arizona Project.
Classmates of missing UA graduate student hoping for her safe return
29-year-old Jatel Agnihotri has been missing since splitting from friends at Zion National Park. Friends and classmates of the missing University of Arizona graduate student, are hopeful she is safe.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened near North Balboa Avenue and West Kelso Street. The TPD said a woman has been detained.
Local bars concern for safety after stabbing at O'Malley's Bar & Grill
On Saturday evening, a fight broke out between two people who were asked to leave O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, and an employee was stabbed according to Tucson police.
beckersspine.com
Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased
Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
KOLD-TV
Police at large scene at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
Ignoring road barricades can come with a cost
“Road closed” signs on Harrison Rd. at the Pantano Wash were pushed to the side as drivers drove past them on Sunday.
azpm.org
Pima County evictions already higher than last year
An eviction hearing takes place virtually in the courtroom of Judge Ronald Newman at the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court on Aug. 11, 2021. The number of eviction orders in Pima County this year is already higher than it was by the end of last year. The uptick in eviction...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
