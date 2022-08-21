Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Sue Kremser has been installed as the 2022-23 president of Assistance League of Santa Barbara (ALSB). As a member of the organization for six years, she has chaired Operation School Bell twice. She also chaired the Monthly Luncheons Committee. She has spent many hours actively working in the thrift store. She has also been a valuable member of Teen School Bell and Fun In the Sun. Ms. Kremser was a teacher in the Goleta Union School District where she taught fifth and sixth grade before retiring in 2008. Her other activities include golfing and she also sings in the choir at Goleta Presbyterian. As president of ALSB she will preside at meetings of the board and membership, sign legal documents, be an ex officio member of committees, present an annual report of committee activities to the membership, and serve as a liaison for the annual meetings of the national chapter.

