Santa Barbara Independent
Pacifica in Peril: Students Protest Ousters, Faculty Vote No Confidence in Provost
Faculty at Pacifica Graduate Institute (PGI) held a no-confidence vote in Provost Dr. Peter Rojcewicz last Thursday after two long-serving members of the school’s esteemed Clinical Psychology PhD program were suddenly ousted in late July with a third resigning in protest. The recent turmoil follows the contentious removal of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ronald Walter Chase
AUG 27. 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM (PT) Ron was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Walter and Adeline Chase. He graduated from Detroit’s Aero Mechanics High School. Ron served in the Korean War as an Army Mechanic. After getting out of the service, Ron...
Santa Barbara Independent
Kremser to Head Assistance League® of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Sue Kremser has been installed as the 2022-23 president of Assistance League of Santa Barbara (ALSB). As a member of the organization for six years, she has chaired Operation School Bell twice. She also chaired the Monthly Luncheons Committee. She has spent many hours actively working in the thrift store. She has also been a valuable member of Teen School Bell and Fun In the Sun. Ms. Kremser was a teacher in the Goleta Union School District where she taught fifth and sixth grade before retiring in 2008. Her other activities include golfing and she also sings in the choir at Goleta Presbyterian. As president of ALSB she will preside at meetings of the board and membership, sign legal documents, be an ex officio member of committees, present an annual report of committee activities to the membership, and serve as a liaison for the annual meetings of the national chapter.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding: The Changing Seasons
Autumn is many birders’ favorite season, in part because many young birds migrating south for the first time take a wrong turn, and in Santa Barbara, we get more than our fair share of these rare lost birds. Fall migration begins as early as June, when the first adult shorebirds begin their epic southward journey from as far north as the Alaskan tundra. A few songbirds are also on the move, but most of these are wandering a relatively short distance from where they fledged. Wilson’s warblers and western tanagers are already in evidence along coastal creeks.
Santa Barbara Independent
Richard D. Pena
Richard D. Pena, 76 of Ventura, passed away Saturday July 9th 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Richard was born April 11, 1949 in Santa Barbara, Ca to his parents Rudolph and Carmen Pena. He was a resident of Ventura for 42 years where he retired from Oxnard Lemon as a Master Mechanic in 2008.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat: Season’s Gazings, Santa Barbara’s Live Music Returns in Fuller Force
What a difference a year makes. As music fans leaned into the coming concert season around this time last year, a wary sense of hope hung in the air. The COVID-fueled moratorium on live music was lifting and marquees and concert seasons were a buzz again, albeit with strict masking policies and vaccine border patrols in place.
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Candidates Compete for Two Seats on Santa Barbara School Board
Three seats will be contested on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board in this November’s election. Longtime incumbent Kate Ford, who represents the downtown area, announced she will not seek reelection when her term expires at the end of this year. Three candidates are competing to replace her. Rose Muñoz, who currently represents Goleta and Isla Vista, will face an opponent to keep her seat. Laura Capps, who has been a trustee on the board for six years, is leaving to become the 2nd District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County in January. The current school board decided at its Tuesday, August 23, meeting to appoint Capps’s replacement rather than hold a general election this November, which would be much costlier. The special board meeting to interview potential candidates for Capps’s seat will be open to the public, though the date has not been decided yet.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | My Morning Jacket Brings Psychedelic Americana to Santa Barbara Bowl
My Morning Jacket’s signature brand of raucous, riff-heavy Americana is full of deep grooves and psychedelic roots rock flavoring, and when the five-piece group brought its show to the Santa Barbara Bowl, the band proved once again why it stands as one of the most talented and consistent contemporary rock bands of our age.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to Provide Business Classes for Childcare Providers￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 23, 2022. Many working families are using a combination of friends, family, and neighborhood caregivers to piece together care for their young children before they begin school. The pandemic has made the need for more childcare options even more pronounced. Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) has partnered with Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) to support these aspiring small business childcare providers. As part of an innovative, grant-funded early literacy program that focuses on providing support and building community with caregivers, SBPL and WEV collaborated over the last year to develop curriculum for a series of classes in Spanish and English to help those informal caregivers who are interested in starting their own childcare business. Classes in Spanish were offered in the Spring, and this Fall, the “Managing Your Own Childcare Business” series is being offered in English.
Santa Barbara Independent
Just Communities Central Coast Announces Dissolution of Organization
The Just Communities Central Coast (JCCC) organization will be dissolved effective August 31, due to “insufficient funding, structural deficits, and changes in the external environment.”. The group cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the most damaging to the organization, and a significant factor in the decision to close. The shift...
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update
The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
Santa Barbara Independent
On with the Show! What’s Coming Up in Theater in Santa Barbara, Solvang, and Santa Maria
PCPA: Robert Frost wrote “Good fences make good neighbors” in his poem “Mending Wall,” but friendly neighbors turn into feuding enemies in PCPA’s new production of Native Gardens, coming to the Marian Theatre August 25 through September 3 and then to the Solvang Festival Theater September 9-17.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Invites Local Students to Participate in the Santa Barbara Reads Science Fair
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Public Library invites local students ages eight to 18 to submit science fair experiments or projects, to be featured in the October 2022 Science Fair, as part of Santa Barbara Reads programming. Eligible students must be able to present their project or experiment at the event Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Group submissions are welcome.
Santa Barbara Independent
County Office of Arts & Culture Awarded $4.75 Million to Support Community Resilience
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is pleased to announce the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has been awarded a competitive $4.75 million grant to support the health, safety and resiliency of the Central Coast Region through the arts.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara School Board to Appoint Candidate to Laura Capps’s Seat
The Santa Barbara Unified school board voted Tuesday to provisionally appoint someone to Boardmember Laura Capps’s seat rather than hold a general election in November. Capps was elected as the 2nd District supervisor of Santa Barbara County in the June 7 primary elections, but her term on the school board was not set to expire until 2024. Capps has not officially sent her resignation to the board, but once she does, the board will have 60 days to appoint someone to her seat.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara
A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ease of E-Bikes
Read all of the stories in “Our 2022 Active Aging Guide” here. One of the great ironies of modern life is that when you finally have an empty nest and the time and resources to pursue some new adventures, you don’t always have the same strength and mobility as you did when you were younger. Electric bikes can be a great way to level that playing field. They make adventuring and staying active easy and accessible for more people — especially older adults.
Santa Barbara Independent
Our 2022 Active Aging Guide
Santa Barbarans are Living Their Lives to the Fullest. The year-round outdoor lifestyle in Santa Barbara is a big plus for older adults who want to stay vibrant, healthy, and active for life. | Credit: pixnio.com. From giving out food at the Ukraine–Poland border to fighting workplace discrimination, surfing competitions,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Trash Compactor Catches Fire Early Morning Monday
A trash compactor behind a Ross department store in Goleta caught fire in the early hours of Monday, August 22. Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck said employees at the shopping center called the fire in at about 4 a.m. on Monday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 50 minutes.
