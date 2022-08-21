ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno City College football holds scrimmage ahead of season

By Angelique Martinez
The Fresno City College football team is preparing for the 22-23 season. The Rams hosted their annual Red/White scrimmage on Saturday.

FCC will face Merced on Thursday, August 25 in an exhibition game ahead of the regular season.

