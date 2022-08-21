Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on August 22, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-86. The Trailblazer appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled. The driver succumbed to his injuries at scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A 77-year-old female passenger from American Falls was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Traffic on eastbound I-86 was completely blocked for three and a half hours. This was extended due to a secondary crash in area. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

