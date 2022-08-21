Read full article on original website
Bannock County coroner receives certification for investigating suspicious, unexplained deaths
Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner has recently received a national certification for investigating specific causes of death that he says has never been by held by any of his predecessors. Danner was recently awarded the ABMDI, or American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigation, certificate. This certifies that he has the skills and knowledge to investigate medicolegal deaths, which include all suspicious, violent or unexplained deaths. ...
Walking away, favorite games and gratitude: ISU broadcaster Jerry Miller dishes on retirement
Last week, Jerry Miller sent a wave throughout Idaho, Utah and the rest of the area: He was retiring. The man who called Idaho State sports for 24 years shared that this upcoming season, his 25th, would be his last. The news reverberated so strongly around the area because Miller has nearly become synonymous with ISU sports. Back in the fall of 1982, when he left his gig at KSL in Salt Lake City to call Idaho State games, he was taking something of a...
Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire
FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes at one...
'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service
POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall. Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers. ...
Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released
The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
Motorcyclist injured in collision with car at Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO — A motorcyclist suffered injuries in a collision with a car at a busy north Pocatello intersection on Tuesday evening. The 7:20 p.m. crash occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and West Quinn Road. Police temporarily shut down the intersection as well as Yellowstone Avenue because of the crash. The male motorcyclist appeared to have suffered...
For better or worse, husband and wife team takes over ISU volleyball
The first question that comes to mind when you are introduced to a husband/wife coaching team is, “How does that work?” Because, you see, coaching is probably unlike any other business where you might see a husband and wife working together. Coaching is 24/7 “togetherness,” from running practices, travel, recruiting, film dissection and games. And sharing emotions. Oh man, the emotions, the shared joy of victory and, when you’re charged with rebuilding a struggling program, the common frustrations and hopelessness that can come with consistent...
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District announces changes to transportation staff
POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Kelly Dial as the coordinator of student transportation; Mr. Jeff Corrington as a transportation supervisor; and Ms. Samantha Steed as a transportation supervisor. Ms. Dial is a Pocatello native and graduate of Pocatello High School....
Our city council
That our city council is non-functional and without good leadership should be of concern to everyone in Pocatello and, hopefully, to the mayor and council members who have created this embarrassment. We shouldn’t accept the proposition that honesty, fairness, consideration, mutual respect, beneficial and qualified leadership may simply be unrealistic expectations, just a bridge too far for our elected leaders.
ISU/UNLV preview: Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Alex Wright shares insight on Rebels
As Idaho State game week begins, as the Charlie Ragle era draws closer to beginning, the Bengals’ team has zoomed into focus. Their Week 1 opponent has not, at least not in this newspaper. So we reached out to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Alex Wright for the scoop on UNLV, which hosts Idaho State at 12:30 p.m. PT Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Here are our questions and his answers. ...
Local man dead, woman airlifted to hospital after wreck that shut down I-86 eastbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on August 22, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-86. The Trailblazer appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled. The driver succumbed to his injuries at scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A 77-year-old female passenger from American Falls was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Traffic on eastbound I-86 was completely blocked for three and a half hours. This was extended due to a secondary crash in area. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
'TAKE FLIGHT': School District 25 officials excited for start of 2022-23 school year
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District is ready to “take flight” in what appears to be the first normal start to a school year since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The masks are off and students and teachers are learning together in person to kick off the 2022-23 school year, which officially begins Tuesday. While preparations for a successful year start as soon as summer hits, the week right before classes begin is usually one of the busiest and this year was no exception. ...
