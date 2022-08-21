Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arizona’s professional bull riding team has a new home in the West Valley
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state’s newest professional sports team has found a home for games and events. The Arizona Ridge Riders, a professional bull riding team, will now reside at the Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, in Glendale. The arena recently announced a name change after a new partnership.
nomadlawyer.org
Chandler: 7 Best Places To Visit In Chandler, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chandler Arizona. A trip to Chandler, Arizona will provide you with a wealth of information about the city and its surrounding areas. The city is southeast of Phoenix and offers many attractions, including a number of parks, including the Desert Breeze Park, which includes vintage train rides.
nhonews.com
Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
WINSLOW, Ariz. —Construction is underway on new fields in Winslow. The Arizona Diamondbacks have selected Winslow for their 44th field The master plan is for the area north and east of the multi-purpose complex. The D-Backs field will be the first phase of the project, moving forward the city plans to develop the other fields, driving range, walking path, playground and pond.
cdcgamingreports.com
Arizona: Desert Diamond Casinos acquires naming rights to Glendale arena
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment Tuesday announced a new partnership with ASM Global, along with planned future upgrades and expansions for the Tribal operator’s Arizona casinos. Per the agreement with ASM Global, the City of Glendale’s 18,000-seat entertainment venue will be renamed Desert Diamond Arena. Desert Diamond Casinos’...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye
PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
Phoenix New Times
'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU
Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona
It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value
According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
AZFamily
Arizona ranks #4 for states with the most deadly road rage shootings, study says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s little surprise that there is road rage in the Valley. In the scheme of our fast-paced lives, get onto any highway or freeway, and you’ll hear your fair share of honks, beeps, and swear words with an often sighting of some offensive gestures and getting cut off while driving.
citysuntimes.com
Former Phoenix TV anchor Brandon Lee named Man of Courage
The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona is excited to announce that five-time Emmy winning journalist and former Channel 3 news anchor Brandon Lee is its 2023 Man of Courage. Lee will be honored at the organizations second Brainiac Bash on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast
Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
AZFamily
US Navy Blue Angels F-18 spotted in Arizona during cross-country trip
A Phoenix-area teen is inspiring others by trying to get 2,022 blood donors. The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Tavern Hotel in Cottonwood takes 'getaway' to a whole new level. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM MST. |. The vision behind...
Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper
The man told police he had taken shots and a couple of drinks at a party.
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported
PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
ABC 15 News
Arizona wild horse battle intensifies
Born free, but now captured and locked in the back of a trailer, a young horse will soon see his new home for the first time. Only a few months old, he is one of 18 horses rounded up on the Apache Forest near Alpine recently. Some 400 wild horses...
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
