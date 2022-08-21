Effective: 2022-08-24 22:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO