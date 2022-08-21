ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of America

Are US Schools Doing Enough for Mental Health?

For 9-year-old Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an “emotional check-in.”. “It’s great to see you. How are you feeling?” a voice comes from her laptop. It asks her to choose an emoji that represents how she feels: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Look: Disturbing Quote From Herschel Walker Going Viral Today

As college football legend Herschel Walker continues to campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia, he's continued to make headlines with a number of bizarre and sometimes disturbing quotes. The latest odd quote came during an appearance at the Republican Jewish Committee, where Walker railed against the new federal climate change,...
GEORGIA STATE
Voice of America

US Judge Blocks Idaho Abortion Ban in Emergencies

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked Idaho from enforcing an abortion ban when women with pregnancy complications require emergency care, a day after a judge in Texas ruled against President Joe Biden's administration on the same issue. The conflicting rulings came in two of the first lawsuits over the Democratic...
TEXAS STATE
Voice of America

Trump Asks for Special Master to Review Seized Documents

Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump have asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing documents recovered from his Florida estate until a special master can be appointed to separate out any materials covered by executive privilege and return them to him. Federal investigators are probing...
FLORIDA STATE

