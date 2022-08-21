Analysis of failed George Gascón recall effort

(Inside California Politics) — KQED Political Correspondent Marisa Lagos and Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the failed effort to qualify a recall initiative against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Lagos and Queally discuss the failed effort, what may come next for Gascón after the vast majority of prosecutors within the department supported the recall effort, and how this result may impact the race for Los Angeles mayor in November.

Lagos also discusses the parallels between this effort and the successful recall of Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, as well as the job San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is doing ahead of her race to hold on to that post.

