Palestinian striker held by Israel in critical condition
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian hunger striker held by Israel is in critical condition and could die at any moment from a range of maladies, a doctor who has examined him said Monday, after the country’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal to release the man. Khalil Awadeh, 40, has been on a hunger strike since March to protest his so-called administrative detention, an Israeli policy of holding Palestinians for alleged involvement in militant activity. Detainees can be held without charge or trial for months or years at a time, without seeing the purported evidence against them. Israel describes the policy as a necessary security measure, while critics say it is a violation of due process. Awawdeh’s family says he has been on the hunger strike for 170 days, subsisting only on water. Photos of Awawdeh taken by his lawyer on Friday showed him emaciated and lying in a hospital bed. Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan, a doctor with Physicians for Human Rights who visited Awadeh earlier this month, said he was extremely thin and suffering from malnutrition.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Russian Military Chief Denies 'Isolation,' Lists Uganda, Chad Among Allies
"I'll tell you that friends remained friends. They were not affected by this powerful pressure from all sides," Sergei Shoigu said.
Russia Loses Another 'Alligator' Helicopter, UAVs in Counterstrike: Ukraine
It is Russia's second "Alligator" helicopter to be struck down by Ukrainian forces in less than a week.
Ukraine's HIMARS Strike Pro-Russia Group in Donetsk: Reports, Video
Footage has emerged showing what is believed to be the base of the Pyatnashka battalion being targeted in rocket attack.
Ukraine warns of powerful response to Russian attacks
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Moscow on Tuesday of a powerful response if Russian forces carry out attacks on or around Ukraine’s Independence Day.
Is the U.S. giving Ukraine some weapons secretly?
PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday. Rumors are swirling around Washington that the United States has provided Ukraine with more weapons than the administration has...
Crimea’s civilians sound alarm after Ukrainian drone hits Russian fleet HQ
A Ukrainian drone hit the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea this weekend, the latest assault on a region Moscow once considered an impregnable fortress. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the Sevastopol military base on Saturday morning, and city residents were urged to stay at home immediately after the strike, the latest in a string of high-profile attacks on sensitive targets there and inside Russia.
Lapid to Macron: Israel not bound by Iran deal
JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.
Russia's Lavrov condemns Israeli missile strikes on Syria
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday condemned Israeli missile attacks against Syria, in comments that underline a chill in once-warm Russian-Israel relations.
Jagtar Singh Johal's brother: Britain betrayed him, now he may be hanged
UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home. Mr Johal was an active blogger and...
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan charged under anti-terror law
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been charged under anti-terrorism legislation after he gave a fiery speech to supporters at the weekend in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge and alleged a close aide had been tortured after his arrest. Khan will have...
Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport
GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority urged Palestinians not to take advantage of concessions promised by Israel that would allow them to travel through Ramon aiport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport.
Palestinians fly to Cyprus from Israeli airport in test program
A test program by Israeli authorities allows for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to fly from an airport in southern Israel.
Iranian general "martyred" in Syria while "on a mission"
Tehran, Iran — A general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been killed while "on a mission" in Syria, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. "General Abolfazl Alijani, a member of the IRGC's ground forces who was on a mission in Syria as a military adviser, was martyred on Sunday," the state broadcaster said on its website.
Oz’s Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is ‘complicated’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he’ll be the first Muslim ever to serve in the chamber. It’s something he hardly brings up while campaigning, his Democratic opponent isn’t raising it and it’s barely a topic of conversation in Pennsylvania’s Muslim community.
Iran — a Putin ally — is gearing up to replace Russia's oil market share in Europe amid renewed nuclear deal talks
Iran's state oil producer will pursue customers in countries including Greece, Italy, Spain, and Turkey once sanctions are eased, per Bloomberg.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 179 of the invasion
Daughter of Putin ally killed in car bomb; Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns Russia ‘could try something ugly’ ahead of independence day
India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian Air Force said on Tuesday the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties. Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of...
Happy anniversary, Ukraine: Here’s $3 billion
With help from Paul McLeary, Connor O'Brien and Daniel Lippman. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday. President JOE BIDEN is giving Ukraine quite the Independence...
