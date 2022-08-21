ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service

By Inside California Politics
 3 days ago

(Inside California Politics) — Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Villaraigosa would join the administration earlier this month.

Villaraigosa discusses his plans for his new role, where he believes California falls short when it comes to Infrastructure, and why reports surrounding the relationship he has with Governor Newsom are not completely accurate.

He also discusses the current race for mayor of Los Angeles, and why he supports Rep. Karen Bass.

Comments / 17

Jan Smedley
3d ago

this guy is bad news. la started really going down hill under him. plus he used tax payers dollars to build a wall around his home but loved illegals just not by his house. under him Jamal Shaws family were harassed. cared more about the illegal that killed him than the bright boy that is now dead. so to democrats he's perfect for a major role in govt

Shaka Brah
3d ago

Another example of the political elites’ nepotism. Newsom didn’t even consider others who would truly be more qualified for the supposed role.

maria Castillo
3d ago

This is a recycling of someone who let Los Angeles with so many problems! Why now is pick up again to fill in a position that a fresh grad individual would do it better? Politician in public position for too long becomes institutionalized; they get out of touch and outdated overlooking what is really important for the community they serve. Los Angeles is the best and most beautiful city, but politicians are making difficult to live in due to high crime incidents, high cost of living and getting less for more money. We need fresh visionaries minds to bring the city back!!

