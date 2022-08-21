Idaho Falls’ newest airline declared bankruptcy on Tuesday, immediately shutting down all flights to and from Reno less than two weeks after offering flights in the city. aha! Airlines announced the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 10 months after its inaugural flight and a month after aha! Tim Sieber, head of the aha! business unit, said the carrier was “one of the fastest growing regional airlines in the Western U.S.” in a July 2022 news release.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO