Post Register
Smiths celebrate 60th anniversary
Alan and Pat Smith of Rigby will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on August 28. The Smith’s were married on August 24, 1962 at the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. While together they have lived in Provo, Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, Idaho Falls and Rigby.
Post Register
Devine and Grant to Marry in September
Montana Grant and Jameson Devine will be married at the Devine’s family home on September 2, 2022. Montana is the daughter of Trevor and Abigail Grant of Idaho Falls.
Post Register
Motor Vu celebrates 75th anniversary with free screening of 'Grease'
Idaho’s oldest drive-in movie theater, located in Idaho Falls, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this Saturday. The Motor Vu drive-in announced in a Wednesday news release it is offering a free screening of “Grease” for the final night of the summer 2022 season on the country’s largest operating outdoor movie screens, measuring over 6,400 square feet. Attendance is first-come, first-served up to 470 vehicles.
Post Register
Washington man reportedly attacked officers outside bar
A Washington man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly hit one police officer in the chest and injured a second officer’s hip. The Idaho Falls Police Department officers were responding to a report of a fight at a bar on A street, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Post Register
CFD asks for $200K from Jefferson County
Central Fire District Commissioner Roger Anderson requested $200,000 from Jefferson County to help them hire three more full-time employees and to equip two ambulances by January 1. Anderson stated CFD has recently purchased two ambulances from Madison Fire Department, at $7,000 a piece. Combined with the free ambulance acquired from...
Post Register
aha! Airlines files bankruptcy 12 days after starting flights to and from Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls’ newest airline declared bankruptcy on Tuesday, immediately shutting down all flights to and from Reno less than two weeks after offering flights in the city. aha! Airlines announced the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 10 months after its inaugural flight and a month after aha! Tim Sieber, head of the aha! business unit, said the carrier was “one of the fastest growing regional airlines in the Western U.S.” in a July 2022 news release.
Post Register
Opinion: Vehicle notices are waste of police time
Were you aware there is a law in the city of Idaho Falls that allows the police department to impound your vehicle if it is parked for 48 or more consecutive hours in the same place?. I have someone in the Meadows that keeps complaining, and the police put a...
Post Register
Pocatello's Julian Bowie becomes first 2024 Boise State MBB commit
It was just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday when Julian Bowie pulled into his garage and was again reminded of his destination. “There’s a Boise State flag hanging,” Bowie said. “It’s been there for a couple years.”
Post Register
Melina's won't be among EISF food vendors
BLACKFOOT — Melina’s Mexican Food will not be among the vendors featured in this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair. Raymundo Davila, manager of Melina’s, explained that they will not be attending the fair this year because in the past they were unable to sell much food due to their location near the grandstand concerts and races.
Post Register
Police station construction delayed by supply chain issues
Construction supply chain issues have led to a slight but anticipated delay to the upcoming Idaho Falls police station. The City Council heard an update on the police station, officially named the Idaho Falls Community Policing Facility, during Monday’s work session.
Post Register
BH welcomes new family medicine doctor
Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Shad Bateman, DO — board-certified family medicine specialist — to their medical team. He practices family medicine with a focus on patient wellness and prevention. He is now seeing patients at 1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine, 1350 Parkway Dr., Blackfoot....
Post Register
Inmate who fled furlough arrested in Utah
An inmate of the Bonneville County Jail who fled after being released on court-ordered furlough has been arrested in Utah. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly fled Friday. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release after he failed to return to the jail as scheduled.
Post Register
Half of the Pocatello City Council resigns amid infighting
The infighting that has plagued the Pocatello City Council since Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray won their respective council races in 2019 appears to have come to a head with the resignations of all three at a Friday afternoon press conference. The unprecedented resignation of what amounts to...
Post Register
Ririe holds bond information meeting
Prior to their regular Board of Trustees meeting, Ririe Joint School District #252 held an informational regarding the $1.5 million bond which will be up for election on August 30. The five-year $1.5 million bond will be for the purchase of school busses and for various maintenance projects throughout the...
Post Register
Court rules RHS athlete can practice, not play
A judged ruled on Tuesday, August 23, granting a partial Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA), allowing a Rigby High School student the ability to practice with the Rigby Varsity football team, but not participate in games. The decision was made following the lawsuit...
Post Register
P&Z works to update zoning ordinances
As the Planning and Zoning Department starts preparing for proposals on the Zoning Ordinances, Administrator Milton Ollerton worked with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to discuss codes which needed clarification. Since starting in his position as Planning and Zoning and Building Administrator, Ollerton has been working with his department...
