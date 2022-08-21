Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Grass Fire Outside Ukiah’s Costco Was an Act of Arson, Says Investigators
A grassfire that ignited on the afternoon of Monday, August 22, 2022 in a grass field west of Ukiah’s Costco is believed to be a result of arson, law enforcement confirmed. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas Corning told us the circumstances are under investigation by UPD’s Detective Bureau and no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.
kymkemp.com
Last-Ditch Effort to Levy a Suspended Jail Term on Disgraced UPD Sergeant
Mendocino County probation officers are arguing for a 12-month suspended jail term for former Ukiah Police Sgt. Kevin Murray. It is a move vigorously opposed by the high-powered defense team who negotiated a plea bargain that saw prosecutors agree to strike three sex felonies from the disgraced cop’s criminal case.
The Mendocino Voice
Controversial sentencing hearing for ex-UPD cop Kevin Murray canceled at last minute
UKIAH, 8/24/22 — This morning Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman canceled a controversial sentencing hearing for ex-Ukiah Police Department Sgt. Kevin Murray one day after a protest against Murray’s plea deal outside the courthouse. Murray was initially charged with multiple sexual assaults as well as gun and drug violations, but over roughly 20 months his attorneys pleaded those charges down to one felony for dissuading a witness and one misdameanor for false imprisonment.
kymkemp.com
Accidental Discharge of a Firearm Sends Woman to Hospital
We received reports of a gunshot victim in Myers Flat during the early morning hours of August 23rd. We reached out to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Samantha Karges, for comment. Karges stated the following via email:. At about 2:30 a.m. today, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies...
The Mendocino Voice
Kevin Murray asks court for probation despite 16-month minimum sentence in felony plea (updated 8/24)
EDITOR’S NOTE: Murray pleaded no contest to a felony, but the original version of this article inaccurately stated that he pleaded guilty. The copy below has been corrected. The Voice regrets the error. Updated 8/24/22 12 p.m. — Read the latest developments in Murray’s sentencing hearing in our update....
KTVU FOX 2
Rally for man shot to death by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The family of a man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies last month is demanding justice and accountability. They held a rally at the Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, asking for an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake on July 29.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Taco Bell Customer Attacks Employee
A Taco Bell customer in Santa Rosa has been arrested after assaulting an employee. Yesterday evening, police were sent to the Taco Bell on Stony Point Road after reports of a customer refusing to leave and throwing items at employees. Officers arrived and were approached by two bloodied individuals, one of which was an employee who had a head injury that required medical attention. The other was the suspect, Erik Garcia Santibanez, who was detained by officers. Santibanez was reportedly asked multiple times to leave the restaurant but became confrontational with the male employee and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, resulting in an injury. Officers booked Santibanez into jail on three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Narcotics After His Home Alarm Summons Police
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook Page. “On 8/16/2022 at 10:30 am, the Santa Rosa Police Department received a call from an alarm company about a residential burglary alarm located in the 1900-block of Fountainview Circle. Patrol officers arrived on the scene to investigate and immediately noted the garage door open. Officers also noticed the interior garage door to the residence was also unlocked. Residential burglaries are common during the day, and coupled with the burglary alarm being active, officers believed a suspect could be inside the residence. Officers announced their presence to see if the homeowner was home or to get a suspect to surrender. No one acknowledged the announcement.
Family of man slain by sheriff's deputy speaks out
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office remains in the spotlight over the killing of a North Bay man in late July. Bearing the heat Monday afternoon a supportive crowd gathered in front of the sheriff offices in Santa Rosa to hear testimony from the family, and supporters, of David Peleaz-Chavez, the Lake County man shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy nearly a month ago. Pelaez-Chavez’s brother, Alfredo Pelaez, spoke to those gathered through the use of an interpreter. "Quereoms justicia por David." Pelaez said. "We want justice for David. We are fighting, but we are fighting peacefully, because that's the...
Santa Rosa police arrest man on drug possession after leading 100 mph chase
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a 35-year-old man after leading police on a 45-minute-long pursuit around Santa Rosa, which reached speeds of 100 mph, before officers arrested him inside an unlocked home early Tuesday morning.Santa Rosa police said Jose Hernandez was arrested after a pursuit that began shortly after 3 a.m. when an officer in the area of Petaluma Hill Road and Frazier Avenue saw a silver Acura driving with loud exhaust.When the officer attempted a traffic stop for the vehicle code violation, the driver -- later identified as Hernandez -- did not yield and a...
ksro.com
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
13 and 14-year-olds arrested for bringing guns onto school grounds
Two minors and one adult have been arrested after they brought a gun onto the grounds of a local high school, according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff.
kymkemp.com
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County prosecutors drop all charges against man disfigured in arrest by UPD
UKIAH, 8/19/22 — Mendocino County prosecutors dropped all charges this morning against a man who was permanently disfigured by officers of the Ukiah Police Department (UPD) during a violent arrest last spring. Arturo Valdes was suspected of misdemeanor DUI, but he suffered visible facial fractures during his arrest in the front yard of his Ukiah home.
kymkemp.com
Air Ambulance Requested for Medical Call Northwest of Redway
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the 3500 block of Road Z northwest of Redway for a possible heat stroke victim. Briceland Volunteer Fire Department and Cal Fire were dispatched to the medical call around 1 p.m. August 23rd, according to scanner traffic. Initial reports stated the patient was...
Santa Rosa man who refused to call 911 gets lengthy prison sentence in overdose deaths
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses at his residence.According to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, 50-year-old Toby Rosa was found guilty in April 2021 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Wiliam Coffey and Jayson Taylor, men who had known Rosa since high school.On March 9, 2018, Rosa became aware that Coffey had overdosed in his Midway Drive home yet refused to call 911. Prosecutors also said that Rosa "directed others not to call for...
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Big-Rig Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
Two Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Retech Business Complex. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m., south of the Retech Business complex on August 15th, according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said that the big rig was loaded with about 50,000 pounds of cement and caused heavy wreckage and debris on...
