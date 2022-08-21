A Taco Bell customer in Santa Rosa has been arrested after assaulting an employee. Yesterday evening, police were sent to the Taco Bell on Stony Point Road after reports of a customer refusing to leave and throwing items at employees. Officers arrived and were approached by two bloodied individuals, one of which was an employee who had a head injury that required medical attention. The other was the suspect, Erik Garcia Santibanez, who was detained by officers. Santibanez was reportedly asked multiple times to leave the restaurant but became confrontational with the male employee and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, resulting in an injury. Officers booked Santibanez into jail on three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO