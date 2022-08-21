Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
beachconnection.net
Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming
(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tuna boats arrive today, August 20 at Port of Garibaldi; Oregon Tuna Classic in Progress this weekend
What we’ve all been waiting for – tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon’s north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
kptv.com
16 people rescued from surf over the weekend in Seaside
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Sixteen people in total were rescued from the waters of the Pacific Ocean in Seaside over the weekend, according to officials. Seaside Fire & Rescue said warmer than usual waters were a contributing factor. As more people were likely to venture into the water and swim farther out.
Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend
Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook that their lifeguards and water rescue teams pulled 16 distressed swimmers from the ocean over the weekend.
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
Person killed in Seaside rip current was man in his 50s
The person who died after getting caught in a rip current in Seaside Saturday was a man in his 50s, the city said Sunday.
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels
Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
waheagle.com
They are coming back -- August 19, 20 and 21
The Northwest Steam Society has an annual steam meet each year and the location moves north and south to be somewhat close to various members' home towns. In 2011 the Northwest Steam Society came to Cathlamet for the first time to hold their annual steam meet here, followed by another in 2015. This year it is back again where the members had such great times in the past.
2 caught in Seaside rip current, one dies
A rip current took the life of one person at Seaside Saturday afternoon despite the efforts of lifeguards and bystanders.
Interim mayor talks homeless issue amid McMinnville’s growth
McMinnville's new interim Mayor Remy Drabkin joined AM Extra to discuss updates on the community.
Those strange lights in the sky over Portland were Starlink satellites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
‘I’ve always been a fighter.’ After nearly losing his life, Sherwood’s Oliver Fisher takes nothing for granted
By Dan Brood Oliver Fisher is a fighter. He’s been a fighter for a long, long time. Oliver Fisher is a hard worker. He learned a long time ago that hard work pays off. Fisher, who is about to start his senior year at Sherwood High School, also learned at an early age — a very early age — to ...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Aug. 23
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, age (28), of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the centerline crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf, operated by a juvenile male, age (17), from Sheridan. Rodriguez Perez suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. A passenger in the Nissan Altima, a juvenile female, age (15), was transported by air ambulance to OHSU where she was later pronounced deceased. The juvenile male operator of the Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. Upon being released from the hospital, Rodriguez Perez, was placed under arrest and transported to the Yamhill County Jail. Rodriguez Perez was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail for the following crimes: Assault II, Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants – Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering another Person. Highway 18 was closed for about four (4) hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire and ODOT.
3 identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash near Lincoln City
The three people killed in a crash near Lincoln City on Monday have been identified.
KXL
Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Passenger In Yamhill County
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A man is arrested for DUII and assault in a crash that killed his passenger. Oregon State Police say 28-year-old Leonardo Perez of Portland crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 18 near milepost 39 around 11:55pm on Saturday night. A 15-year-old girl in his vehicle died.
