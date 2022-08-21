ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway Beach, OR

Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming

(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
kptv.com

16 people rescued from surf over the weekend in Seaside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Sixteen people in total were rescued from the waters of the Pacific Ocean in Seaside over the weekend, according to officials. Seaside Fire & Rescue said warmer than usual waters were a contributing factor. As more people were likely to venture into the water and swim farther out.
cannonbeachgazette.com

Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels

Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
waheagle.com

They are coming back -- August 19, 20 and 21

The Northwest Steam Society has an annual steam meet each year and the location moves north and south to be somewhat close to various members' home towns. In 2011 the Northwest Steam Society came to Cathlamet for the first time to hold their annual steam meet here, followed by another in 2015. This year it is back again where the members had such great times in the past.
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Aug. 23

On August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, age (28), of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the centerline crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf, operated by a juvenile male, age (17), from Sheridan. Rodriguez Perez suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. A passenger in the Nissan Altima, a juvenile female, age (15), was transported by air ambulance to OHSU where she was later pronounced deceased. The juvenile male operator of the Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. Upon being released from the hospital, Rodriguez Perez, was placed under arrest and transported to the Yamhill County Jail. Rodriguez Perez was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail for the following crimes: Assault II, Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants – Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering another Person. Highway 18 was closed for about four (4) hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire and ODOT.
KXL

Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Passenger In Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A man is arrested for DUII and assault in a crash that killed his passenger. Oregon State Police say 28-year-old Leonardo Perez of Portland crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 18 near milepost 39 around 11:55pm on Saturday night. A 15-year-old girl in his vehicle died.
