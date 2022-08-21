ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

L. Cane

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Andrew: How Florida's Changed Since

Hurricane Andrew devastated parts of South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992. Since then, Florida's population has soared to about 22 million people. There are now about 4 million more homes statewide. Hurricane Andrew barreled ashore in South Florida 30 years ago. The storm devastated parts of what is now Miami-Dade...
L. Cane

Message in a Bottle Stories From Florida

Ashley Dace under the Creative Commons Attribution via Wikimedia Commons. The process of launching a message in a bottle is relatively simple. You only need a watertight bottle, a message, and a body of water. Florida has plenty of bodies of water, so, as you might suspect, Florida has some interesting messages in bottle stories, as follows.
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows

Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: This story has been updated with a new version. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
caribbeannationalweekly.com

10 Caribbean-Americans Won in Florida Primary Elections

At least 10 Caribbean American candidates emerged victorious in yesterday’s primary elections in South Florida, making them official candidates for the mid-term elections in November this year. Top of the ticket and most popular of the races was the Democrat’s contest for congressional district 20, which saw Haitian-American Sheila...
southfloridareporter.com

The Best Places to Live in Florida

Florida is a popular state among people who are looking for a relatively low cost of living, nice weather year-round and proximity to the beach. While it’s always been a place that people relocate to, especially when they retire, the COVID pandemic led more people who could work remotely to the Sunshine State.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
wlrn.org

Publix heiress backs Florida school board races

Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli is helping fund some of Florida’s most competitive school board races. Campaign finance records show that in June, Fancelli donated $50,000 to the Florida-based Moms for Liberty political action committee. Moms for Liberty is a growing parents’ rights group that is mobilized around conservative...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida University Hospital Completes First Craniotomy

August 23, 2022 – HCA Florida University Hospital, a 165-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, recently completed its first surgery for blood clot in the brain. The patient, 95-year-old Obdulia Pena, underwent a burr hole drainage, a surgical procedure involving...
floridatrippers.com

Kings Landing Florida: Kayaking Crystal Clear Emerald Cut

Looking to explore some of Florida’s most stunning landscapes? Then look no further than Kings Landing, Florida! This location should be at the TOP of your must see list. Visiting here would allow you to experience things such as kayaking Emerald Cut, which is a must do for anything involved in Central Florida.
850wftl.com

How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?

(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA

Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]

