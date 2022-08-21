Read full article on original website
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Andrew: How Florida's Changed Since
Hurricane Andrew devastated parts of South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992. Since then, Florida's population has soared to about 22 million people. There are now about 4 million more homes statewide. Hurricane Andrew barreled ashore in South Florida 30 years ago. The storm devastated parts of what is now Miami-Dade...
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane Andrew’s legacy: Five ways one storm forever changed South Florida
Thirty years later, the staggering damage from Hurricane Andrew has disappeared but its legacy remains, strong and sweeping. The 49,000 homes it destroyed and 108,000 it damaged when it roared ashore on Aug. 24, 1992, in South Miami-Dade County have been repaired, razed or rebuilt. But the record-breaking Category 5...
Message in a Bottle Stories From Florida
Ashley Dace under the Creative Commons Attribution via Wikimedia Commons. The process of launching a message in a bottle is relatively simple. You only need a watertight bottle, a message, and a body of water. Florida has plenty of bodies of water, so, as you might suspect, Florida has some interesting messages in bottle stories, as follows.
Florida’s Homeowner’s Insurance Crisis Hits the Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows
Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: This story has been updated with a new version. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
10 Caribbean-Americans Won in Florida Primary Elections
At least 10 Caribbean American candidates emerged victorious in yesterday’s primary elections in South Florida, making them official candidates for the mid-term elections in November this year. Top of the ticket and most popular of the races was the Democrat’s contest for congressional district 20, which saw Haitian-American Sheila...
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
This Florida Destination Has Been Described as "Underrated and "One that Tourists Overlook."
Stephen B Calvert Clariosophic, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of the phrase "Florida beach," it's a fair bet that one of the popular beaches - like Miami Beach, Siesta Key, Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, or Clearwater Beach - will come to mind, as these beaches are generally quite popular.
southfloridareporter.com
The Best Places to Live in Florida
Florida is a popular state among people who are looking for a relatively low cost of living, nice weather year-round and proximity to the beach. While it’s always been a place that people relocate to, especially when they retire, the COVID pandemic led more people who could work remotely to the Sunshine State.
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
floridapolitics.com
It’s not the party, it’s the after party: A running list of where Florida candidates will be celebrating on Primary night
Events will be happening all over the state. After a raucous election cycle, it’s time for the endgame. Campaigns are planning their after-parties. Many events won’t achieve that aspiration, but if there’s no chance to raise a glass, those involved in politics will at least want to share a drink.
wlrn.org
Publix heiress backs Florida school board races
Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli is helping fund some of Florida’s most competitive school board races. Campaign finance records show that in June, Fancelli donated $50,000 to the Florida-based Moms for Liberty political action committee. Moms for Liberty is a growing parents’ rights group that is mobilized around conservative...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida University Hospital Completes First Craniotomy
August 23, 2022 – HCA Florida University Hospital, a 165-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, recently completed its first surgery for blood clot in the brain. The patient, 95-year-old Obdulia Pena, underwent a burr hole drainage, a surgical procedure involving...
floridatrippers.com
Kings Landing Florida: Kayaking Crystal Clear Emerald Cut
Looking to explore some of Florida’s most stunning landscapes? Then look no further than Kings Landing, Florida! This location should be at the TOP of your must see list. Visiting here would allow you to experience things such as kayaking Emerald Cut, which is a must do for anything involved in Central Florida.
850wftl.com
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?
(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
Editorial: What's the plan to fix Florida property insurance crisis?
You'd think state leaders would choose their words more carefully when addressing the only property insurance ratings agency standing between our insurance crisis and a full-blown meltdown of the housing market. Name calling won't win friends or influence people, much less create more affordable insurance options. Last month, the Demotech,...
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Cabinet Invest Over $56 Million On Nearly 20,000 Acres For Conservation
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a
