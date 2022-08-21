Read full article on original website
West Valley View
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report earlier this month said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
West Valley View
Arrowhead Kennel Club supports dog community
A group of dog fanciers in the northwest Phoenix metro gathered in June of 1992 to establish Arrowhead Kennel Club. This club now serves the west side communities of Peoria, Surprise, Sun City, Wittman, Wickenburg and Sun City West. We are a friendly group with diverse ages, interests and abilities. Our members include judges; breeders; groomers; service and therapy dog owners; and exhibitors in conformation, obedience, rally, agility and scent work.
West Valley View
School gets wellness room in honor of late teacher
Scott Libby Elementary School teachers now have a wellness room to enjoy on campus, thanks to a donation from a late teacher’s family. The Litchfield Park elementary school unveiled the new space Aug. 4 to its teachers and parents. Funding for the wellness room was donated by School Connect board member Linda Livermore and her family as a tribute to her mother and former teacher Billie Barbara Nelson, who died in March 2020 from health issues. This addition will provide a space that will not only benefit staff but the well-being of students.
