Cardinals Crush Diamondbacks, Pujols Passes Musial for Second Place in Career Total Bases

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO