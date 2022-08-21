Read full article on original website
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenyan Drake to be released by Raiders
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to release RB Kenyan Drake after one season with the team. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Drake's release comes as a surprise, but the writing was on the walls. The Raiders have stacked up at RB over the offseason with Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and rookie Zamir White. Drake will likely find a new home before the season, but his expectations for this season are hard to determine until then. Meanwhile, Abdullah becomes a fascinating target in PPR leagues. Drake held the pass-catching role in Las Vegas last season, and there have been reports that head coach Josh McDaniels, who comes from the New England Patriots, will look to use Abdullah in the famed role of RB James White. As well, Zamir White becomes the go-to target for fantasy managers in dynasty formats.
Isaiah Likely goes for 100 yards, TD Sunday
Isaiah Likely caught all eight of his targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 preseason win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Likely got the start and exploded, operating as Tyler Huntley's favorite target throughout the first half. The fourth-round rookie out of Coastal Carolina has now tallied 144 receiving yards through two preseason contests. Likely will not play ahead of star tight end Mark Andrews but the Ravens may be forced to figure out ways to get him on the field regardless. He needs to be added in all deeper dynasty formats going forward.
Wan'Dale Robinson catches three passes on Sunday
According to reports out of training camp, Wan'Dale Robinson will be used in a multitude of ways in the new-look Giants' offense. The team has not fully opened up their playbook in the preseason, which is likely the reason for the rookie wide receiver's struggles thus far. Fantasy managers may have to wait until Week 1 of the regular season to see Robinson's true role in the offense, but is worth a late-round flier based on his talent and upside.
Daniel Bellinger records two catches on Sunday
Bellinger seems to have cemented himself as the starting tight end for the Giants. It is unclear how big of a role the rookie will have, but with his blocking and receiving abilities he will find himself on the field more times than not. Bellinger made an uncharacteristic mistake on Sunday, dropping a pass that resulted in an interception. The blunder did not seem to phase Daniel Jones, who said after the game that he knows Bellinger "will make that play" in the future.
Isaiah Spiller (ankle) deemed 'week to week'
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller is being deemed "week to week" with an ankle injury he sustained during the team's preseason game and may miss the season opener. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's still uncertain how much Spiller will factor into the...
Desmond Ridder throws for 143 yards versus Jets
Ridder compiled 143 yards in just two drives on Monday night, and was able to record 10 completions on 13 attempts, after requiring 22 attempts in his preseason debut. On the other hand, he failed to produce any rushing yards this game, after going for 59 yards on six carries last week. Ridder will look to end on a strong note in the Falcons' preseason finale against the Jaguars on August 27th, especially to boost his odds of seeing the field in the regular season sooner rather than later. For now, veteran Marcus Mariota should be considered the heavy favorite to be under center for Week 1.
La’Mical Perine scores on only touch Monday
La’Mical Perine rushed for seven yards and a touchdown on one carry in New York’s 24-16 preseason win against the Falcons on Monday. Perine flashed a burst on a 7-yard touchdown run on his only touch of the night. Perine will fight for time in a crowded Jets backfield headed by Breece Hall and Michael Carter. Perine is only worth a late-round pick in extremely deep leagues as it would likely take an injury to one of the aforementioned backs to propel him into fantasy relevance, at least to start the season. Depending on his touches and overall usage, Perine could make for a low cost-high value flier in DFS contests.
Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) on track to return Week 1
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that RB Elijah Mitchell is on track to return Week 1 vs. Chicago. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Mitchell is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and is not expected to play at all in the preseason. He still expects to open the season as the lead back. It is worth noting San Francisco has had a different leader in carries each of the last five seasons, so that adds some risk to Mitchell for fantasy managers.
Stevie Scott III waived by Denver
Scott has been fighting for a roster spot since entering the NFL, but he won't make the cut for Denver, who are already set at the position ahead of the season. The young running back is an unfortunate casualty of roster cutdowns, but it's possible that he could find himself on a practice squad somewhere this year.
Derrick Gore placed on IR Tuesday
The RB room in Kansas City got crowded with the additions of Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones. Gore was solid in his first season with the Chiefs in 2021, posting 256 rush yards on 51 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Gore was currently being taken as the RB89 in PPR ADP prior to today’s news. The Chiefs’ RB situation currently looks like it may be a committee to start the season.
Mike Gesicki brought up in trade discussions
Mike Gesicki is reportedly being discussed as a possible trade candidate, per PFF. The Dolphins have brought up his name to other teams, showing that the Dolphins may be willing to move on from the tight end. (PFF.com) Fantasy Impact:. Gesicki is admittedly learning a new position in Mike McDaniel’s...
Daniel Jones efficient in second preseason game
Daniel Jones completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 116 yards and one interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Bengals. Jones looked accurate and decisive in his second preseason outing of 2022. The one interception on the stat sheet is deceiving without context; Jones delivered a well-thrown ball to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who dropped the pass, resulting in the Bengals securing a turnover. Jones also showed his ability to use his legs and pick up meaningful yards when plays break down, rushing one time for five yards and picking up a first down. The fourth-year quarterback has shown obvious signs of improvement through training camp and the preseason and offers value to fantasy managers as a passer and rusher of the football. Jones is currently being drafted as QB27 according to FantasyPros' average draft position.
Younghoe Koo kicks three field goals in defeat to Jets
Koo converted on all field goal and extra point attempts for the second straight preseason game. He is one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL and has the luxury of playing in a dome for at least half of the season. Despite this, Koo should be considered at best a fringe top-10 option at the position, due to the below-average Falcons offense.
Mac On Track: Jones Confident In Patriots’ Offensive Identity
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is not among those eager to hit the panic button regarding the team’s offense in 2022.
JT Brubaker fans eight during Tuesday's loss to Atlanta
JT Brubaker allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight across 6 2/3 innings during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Braves. Brubaker (3-11) put up strong strikeout numbers Tuesday evening, holding Atlanta scoreless through four. The game unraveled in the fifth, where five game across to scored. Brubaker previously allowed five runs total in his past three starts, a trend he will look to restart next week in Milwaukee.
Aaron Judge smacks MLB-leading 47th home run in win Monday
Judge ended a nine-game homer drought with his Major League-leading 47th home run of the season off Max Scherzer in the 3rd inning on Monday night. The homer was his first since August 12 and also extended his Major League leads in RBI (103) and runs scored (99). Judge is slashing .295/.393/.658 to go along with those league-leading numbers this season. Judge’s DFS salary has become somewhat cost prohibitive recently with his lack of dingers but this could be the start of another home run barrage the giant Yankee.
Baker Mayfield officially Panthers' Week 1 starter
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers officially announced that QB Baker Mayfield will be the team's starter in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reports had already surfaced that this was all but certain. Mayfield looked sharp in the team's first preseason...
Justin Verlander pulled with active no-hitter in win Tuesday
Astros ace Justin Verlander had it all working again on Tuesday. He tossed six no-hit innings, striking out 10 in a 4-2 win over the Twins Tuesday. The 40-year-old is following in the footsteps of Tom Brady and taking Father Time into the championship rounds. Verlander was actually only one batter over the minimum through the six frames. Nick Gordon reached on a strikeout in the second inning. He improved to 16-3 with a ridiculous 1.87 ERA and will try and keep the momentum going at the Rangers next time out.
Joshua Palmer enters concussion protocol
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer has entered concussion protocol per head coach Brandon Staley. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) This likely rules Palmer out for at least the team's final preseason game with a likely return in time for the team's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Palmer should still be considered a target in the late rounds of fantasy drafts with upside tied to a high-powered offense led by QB Justin Herbert, especially with the expectation he takes the Chargers' WR3 role ahead of WR Jalen Guyton.
