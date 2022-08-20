Read full article on original website
Wednesday August 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
Fosse Posse Roundtable: Hold or Sell?
Yesterday, Leicester City fans were hoping for a big, mood boosting win. Instead, this. To follow up on the disappointment, Brendan Rogders confirmed that Chelsea has made another bid for Wesley Fofana (as ever, well under the asking price) and it had been rejected. That could either be an added...
Romano: Spurs set to complete Bryan Gil loan to Valencia
Tottenham are set to complete another loan for a young star this window. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are expected to finalize the loan of Bryan Gil back to Valencia for the season very shortly. Gil previously spent the second half of last season at the La Liga club. Notably,...
Anthony Patterson has never let Sunderland down - he has earned his status as #1!
Against Sheffield United last Wednesday, as Sunderland fought hard to draw level after playing for over sixty minutes with ten men, the ball fell to Oli McBurnie following a swift counter-attack - and at that moment it felt for all the world as though a third Blades goal was coming.
Roker Roundtable: How big an impact has Jack Clarke made for Sunderland this season?
Last season I completely failed to see anything in Jack Clarke up until the final few games, but that shows how much I know about football because since moving to the club on a permanent basis he’s been excellent. I wonder how much his slow start at Sunderland had...
Official: Guro Reiten signs new Chelsea contract
After her best season in Chelsea Blue yet, Guro Reiten has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, good through 2025. The 28-year-old Norway international has become an increasingly important part of Emma Hayes’ squad over the past three years, and should continue to play a key role even a summer that’s seen several significant signings arrive at the club.
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?
With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’
Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors
There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
Everton at Fleetwood: Predicted Line-Up | Changes for the Cup?
Everton will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when they go to League One side Fleetwood town in the second round of the EFL Cup. The big question is though, how much of a risk will Frank be looking to take in terms of team selection with a busy period of games set to be upon us.
Win over Liverpool, Casemiro’s arrival, and Southampton
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss Manchester United’s much needed win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night. They look at some of the key moments in the game and relish in the good vibes afterward before diving into the ramifications of the club splashing a hefty fee on Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro. The serial winner joins Erik ten Hag’s project, and has a week of training before his potential debut against Southampton on Saturday.
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers admits Wesley Fofana ‘clearly wants to go’ to Chelsea
A rather weary and battle-worn Brendan Rodgers let the truth slip in an interview with talkSport last night (Tuesday), confirming that his star center back Wesley Fofana wants nothing more than to join Chelsea. “The player (Fofana) clearly wants to go and it’s really about the clubs finding an agreement....
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: United impresses in first win of the season
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night in a much-needed win against their biggest rivals following one of the lowest weeks recent club history. After a disastrous 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend, Erik ten Hag said he could’ve substituted all eleven starters at half time...
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest | Three Takeaways From a Late, Late Fightback
Finally, after two failed attempts at shoehorning Anthony Gordon into a centre forward role, Blues boss Frank Lampard sent the team out on Saturday with a specialist striker leading the line. Unfortunately, that man happened to be Salomon Rondon. Now, the big Venezuelan is a trier and added a focal point for play to be structured around, but as he closes in on his 33rd birthday, he is a few years past his best and no longer even a solid backup option for a serious Premier league team.
Opinion: “Can you truly understand football without ever having played the game?”
Following Wednesday evening’s game, during which we gave a great account of ourselves at Bramall Lane, I started to think about fan opinions, and particularly some of the overreaction to Dan Neil’s red card. To briefly touch on the game itself, for me, we made a top six...
Sunderland face an interesting week until Norwich arrive on Wearside
Whichever way you look at it, the start of Sunderland’s 2022/2023 Championship season has exceeded our expectations. During the summer, we might have dreamed about the team storming the division and delivering a second promotion in as many seasons, but realistically, I think that we were all hoping that the side would simply be competitive during a season where consolidation in the second tier is the aim.
Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Live Blog & How To Watch | Second half underway
48’ - The camera spent a lot of time on Anthony Gordon as he warmed up at the break. The youngster looked cheerful and light-hearted. Vinagre brings Baker down as he flies past him and is booked. 47’ - Rondon finds Gray, who can play in Vinagre but the...
Sky Blue News: Barca Friendly, Jill Retires Too, Palace Officials Set, and More...
It’s Matchday vs. FC Barcelona. This one doesn’t count, but it means so much. City and Barca are joining forces to raise awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. But before the match starts, you can catch up on the headlines right here with Sky Blue News. Man City’s Barcelona...
