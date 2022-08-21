Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: The PGA Tour players in attendance at the LIV Golf emergency meeting
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a group of 23 PGA Tour players to attend the emergency LIV Golf Tour meeting last week. Woods flew in from Florida to Philadelphia and then drove 30 minutes with Rickie Fowler to the meeting in Delaware ahead of the BMW Championship last Tuesday.
BBC
Rory McIlroy says players considering LIV switch must be 'completely informed'
Rory McIlroy says golfers considering leaving the PGA Tour in order to join LIV Golf must be "completely informed" over what they are leaving behind. The Tour announced on Wednesday that it is increasing prize money at 12 events to match those of the breakaway league. There has been continued...
GolfWRX
US Amateur winner explains reasons for slow play following stinging criticism
When Sam Bennett won last weekend’s U.S. Amateur, he did it the hard way. Website USGA.org report that “Bennett could have joined the play-for-pay ranks in June after finishing 10th in the NCAA Championships, thanks to a final-round 64, and tying for 49th in the U.S. Open. But this past spring, he removed his name from PGA Tour University, a ranking system that awards the top five collegiate seniors spots on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, will also not play in Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Tour Championship because of two herniated discs in his back, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday on Zalatoris' behalf. The statement also revealed that he will not be able to play for the United States in next month's Presidents Cup. The news comes as a...
LPGA Q-School: Bobbi Stricker advances with father Steve Stricker on bag; Hailey Davidson's bid to become first transgender golfer to earn LPGA card falls short
Former Wisconsin player Bobbi Stricker, daughter of Steve Stricker, was one of 106 players to advance to Stage II of LPGA Qualifying. Bobbi closed with a 69 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course to finish in a tie for seventh at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Steve...
Kaulig Racing, Kyle Busch represents a powerful pairing in 2023 and beyond
Kaulig Racing and Kyle Busch would represent a powerful partnership for the 2023 season and beyond. Why is this move intriguing for both parties at this point?
Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race?
Did Chase Elliott make a mistake in his postrace interview or was he thinking about retaliation with Kyle Larson at a later race? The post Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Michelle Wie West says she hid injuries, wasn't 'honest' with media because of pressure to live up to expectations
At every stage of Michelle Wie West’s golf career, from intriguing junior upstart, to dazzling teen phenom, to professional luminary, the accompanying expectations simmered to a boil. Now that the 32-year-old has stepped away from play on the LPGA Tour (we won’t call it retirement just yet as she plans to tee it up at next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach), she is better able to articulate the pressure she felt and explain how it impacted her emotional well-being.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour must hold on to Hideki Matsuyama amidst LIV rumours - Here is why...
Hideki Matsuyama is one of the biggest stars on the international golf scene. Away from the American dominance of the world rankings, he has been a constant representing Japan since he turned professional in 2013. He was an outstanding amateur golfer, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in back-to-back years and...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
Golf Digest
14-year-old Canadian golfer makes two holes-in-one during the same round of her club championship
Most golfers spend their entire lives waiting for a hole-in-one. They beg and curse and pray. They lean. They lurch. They crumple to their knees as opportunity after opportunity comes up short, or long, or just inches off line. But not Adele Sanford. This weekend, the Alberta native made not one but TWO hole in ones during a single round at the Canmore Golf and Curling Club’s club championship ... at the age of 14.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Golf.com
Pros who missed Tour Championship still get these huge FedEx Cup bonuses
There’s some crazy money being thrown around at the Tour Championship this week, with $18 million going to the FedEx Cup champion, $6.5 million to the runner-up and, well, you get the picture — there’s lots of money to be had. But although the players who qualified...
Tour Championship: What's at stake at the finale of the PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
What’s at stake in Atlanta at the 2022 Tour Championship?. Money, money and more money. The PGA Tour upped the ante in the FedEx Cup Playoffs this season, which comes to a close at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. All the money won in the final event of...
Golf.com
Scheffler, Cantlay lead 6 U.S. auto-qualifiers for 2022 Presidents Cup
The list of players who will head to Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup next month is starting to take shape, as the automatic qualifiers on both the U.S. and International squads were locked up following the conclusion of the BMW Championship on Sunday. Six players earned automatic bids...
Patrick Cantlay's unprecedented repeat victory
Patrick Cantlay (-14) squeaked out a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings at the BMW Championship Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware, putting him one step closer to the ultimate goal of repeating as PGA tour champion. Why it matters: Cantlay, 30, won last year's BMW Championship, too. He's the first golfer to...
PGA Tour announces major changes in response to rival LIV Golf
The PGA Tour makes its boldest response yet to LIV Golf, announcing a plan that includes the best players committing to a 20-tournament schedule.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
The 2022 Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela. The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +200 betting odds with his start at 10 under before a ball is hit.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports
NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL・
MotorAuthority
Jeff Gordon coming out or retirement for a single weekend
Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for one weekend to compete in a Porsche Carrera Cup North America race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to be held over Labor Day Weekend. Gordon, who retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2015 season, will be reunited...
