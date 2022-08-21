ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Amateur winner explains reasons for slow play following stinging criticism

When Sam Bennett won last weekend’s U.S. Amateur, he did it the hard way. Website USGA.org report that “Bennett could have joined the play-for-pay ranks in June after finishing 10th in the NCAA Championships, thanks to a final-round 64, and tying for 49th in the U.S. Open. But this past spring, he removed his name from PGA Tour University, a ranking system that awards the top five collegiate seniors spots on the Korn Ferry Tour.
LPGA Q-School: Bobbi Stricker advances with father Steve Stricker on bag; Hailey Davidson's bid to become first transgender golfer to earn LPGA card falls short

Former Wisconsin player Bobbi Stricker, daughter of Steve Stricker, was one of 106 players to advance to Stage II of LPGA Qualifying. Bobbi closed with a 69 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course to finish in a tie for seventh at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Steve...
Michelle Wie West says she hid injuries, wasn't 'honest' with media because of pressure to live up to expectations

At every stage of Michelle Wie West’s golf career, from intriguing junior upstart, to dazzling teen phenom, to professional luminary, the accompanying expectations simmered to a boil. Now that the 32-year-old has stepped away from play on the LPGA Tour (we won’t call it retirement just yet as she plans to tee it up at next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach), she is better able to articulate the pressure she felt and explain how it impacted her emotional well-being.
PGA Tour must hold on to Hideki Matsuyama amidst LIV rumours - Here is why...

Hideki Matsuyama is one of the biggest stars on the international golf scene. Away from the American dominance of the world rankings, he has been a constant representing Japan since he turned professional in 2013. He was an outstanding amateur golfer, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in back-to-back years and...
Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
14-year-old Canadian golfer makes two holes-in-one during the same round of her club championship

Most golfers spend their entire lives waiting for a hole-in-one. They beg and curse and pray. They lean. They lurch. They crumple to their knees as opportunity after opportunity comes up short, or long, or just inches off line. But not Adele Sanford. This weekend, the Alberta native made not one but TWO hole in ones during a single round at the Canmore Golf and Curling Club’s club championship ... at the age of 14.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour

A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Pros who missed Tour Championship still get these huge FedEx Cup bonuses

There’s some crazy money being thrown around at the Tour Championship this week, with $18 million going to the FedEx Cup champion, $6.5 million to the runner-up and, well, you get the picture — there’s lots of money to be had. But although the players who qualified...
Patrick Cantlay's unprecedented repeat victory

Patrick Cantlay (-14) squeaked out a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings at the BMW Championship Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware, putting him one step closer to the ultimate goal of repeating as PGA tour champion. Why it matters: Cantlay, 30, won last year's BMW Championship, too. He's the first golfer to...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports

NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Jeff Gordon coming out or retirement for a single weekend

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for one weekend to compete in a Porsche Carrera Cup North America race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to be held over Labor Day Weekend. Gordon, who retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2015 season, will be reunited...
