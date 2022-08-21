ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today

Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Cowboys

Since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989, he's overseen the team grow into the most valuable franchise in the NFL, valued at over $8 billion. But there was a time when former U.S. President Donald Trump could have added the Cowboys to his portfolio. According to Front Office Sports, Trump had the opportunity to buy the team for $50 million back in 1983. Trump declined.
POTUS
The Spun

Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September. Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Chargers#American Football#Usfl Mvp
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

There were a number of contentious negotiations with wide receivers as teams tried to resist the rising tide of the market this offseason. The end result for some of those situations was a trade. However, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was determined not to let that happen with WR Terry McLaurin, to the point that when negotiations stalled, he went to McLaurin and asked what his number was, then went back to the team’s cap management and told them to make it work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener

Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Dak Prescott not in top 10 for most accurate NFL quarterbacks?

For an article published Monday morning, ESPN NFL analysts Matt Bowen, Tim Hasselbeck, Mina Kimes, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, Louis Riddick, Mike Tannenbaum, Seth Walder and Field Yates got together with Aaron Schatz and Derrik Klassen of Football Outsiders to "rank their personal top 10 NFL quarterbacks entering the 2022 season in 12 distinct categories, from arm strength to field vision."
NFL
Yardbarker

Impressive performances from the Cowboys’ second preseason game

Week 2 of the Cowboys preseason was an eventful affair. After last week’s bizarre snooze fest of a game, many important questions were left unanswered. But following a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cowboys now have more clarity and optimism surrounding the team. There were numerous things to take away from this weekend, but I would love to highlight three players that stood out to me.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy