There were a number of contentious negotiations with wide receivers as teams tried to resist the rising tide of the market this offseason. The end result for some of those situations was a trade. However, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was determined not to let that happen with WR Terry McLaurin, to the point that when negotiations stalled, he went to McLaurin and asked what his number was, then went back to the team’s cap management and told them to make it work.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO