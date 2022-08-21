ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics and Mariners meet, winner claims 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Seattle Mariners (66-55, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (44-77, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-0, 1.95 ERA, .90 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -221, Athletics +183; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Oakland has a 44-77 record overall and an 18-40 record at home. The Athletics have gone 26-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle has gone 35-29 in road games and 66-55 overall. The Mariners have a 30-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 27 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 RBI for the Athletics. Nick Allen is 7-for-35 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 19 home runs, 29 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .270 for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 12-for-42 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Skye Bolt: day-to-day (left knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

