TriMet is inviting the community to come out on Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate the Division Transit Project’s completion and the launch of its first FX bus line. Festivals will be held at three locations along the route, with the earliest one starting at 11 a.m. and the latest open until 5 p.m. The festivals will feature food, arts, live music, multicultural presentations, special promotions and more. Admission to the festival sites is free.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO