Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Neighbors concerned woodpiles at Mount Tabor Park are fire hazard
PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant wood pile at Mount Tabor Park recently caught the attention of community members. They were so concerned about the potential fire danger they started to dismantle it. They contacted KATU, saying they don't know who is responsible for multiple piles, but they were worried...
KATU.com
Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
KATU.com
City of Portland authorizes $3.7 million to buy 'badly needed' new police vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland approved almost $3.7 million to buy new police cars. It was an emergency ordinance added to the City Council's calendar. The city's fleet supervisor says the police bureau has deferred new vehicle purchases for two years because prices are high, just like they are for anyone buying a new car. Wait times are long too.
KATU.com
Vancouver says its Stay Safe site is working
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is touting its success with its Stay Safe Village to help provide a place to live for those struggling with homelessness. On Tuesday, the city released its six-month progress report on the village on Northeast 51st Circle. The city says between Dec. 23, 2021 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Study: People coming back to Downtown Portland, large jump in foot traffic for 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Alliance released a new study Tuesday that shows people are returning to downtown Portland in higher numbers over 2020 and 2021. The study says foot traffic has increased across the downtown core with more people coming downtown for evenings and on weekends. Prior...
KATU.com
Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue is on scene and has begun the recovery effort. Officials say a...
KATU.com
City of Portland makes changes to Main Street ahead of iconic Thompson Elk Fountain return
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some changes are coming to Southwest Main Street in Downtown Portland as a Portland icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal. The Thompson Elk Fountain will make its return to its familiar spot located on SW Main Street between 3rd and 4th streets soon.
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission
There are now over 4,000 unsheltered people struggling with homelessness in the Portland/Vancouver area, many of whom are women and children. The Portland Rescue Mission offers dignity and hope by offering shelter, meals, clothing, hygiene supplies and more 365 days a year. Mike Deckon, of the Portland Rescue Mission spoke to Kara about all they do and provided information on how you can help too!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Portland businesses face big bills because of prolific tagging
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tagging a building with graffiti may seem like a harmless crime but can cost business owners thousands of dollars for a temporary fix. "We got a quote of about $10,000 to paint the back wall," said Greg Ackerman, warehouse worker with F.E. Bennett Company, a material handling equipment supplier. "We’re actually having to remove the paint; it’s been done so much."
KATU.com
Willamette Week: The big 'Back to School' issue
PORTLAND, Ore. — We’ve come to the dreaded, dwindling final days of summer break for students here in the Portland-metro area. Next week, Portland Public Schools will welcome back kids full time to begin a third school year in the pandemic. That’s just one element profiled in this...
KATU.com
New 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. — "Rainbow fentanyl" was seized in Tigard, according to police. Police were called to the 7600 block of Southwest Hunziker Road around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 about a suspicious person that a witness said was screaming and acting erratically, according to officials. Police said they...
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car. It happened at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Mason Street. Police closed 33rd from Skidmore to Shaver for an investigation. The driver stayed at the scene. No word on the condition of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
AC units in short supply as Portland area braces for more hot summer weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures will climb back into the 90s this week, but air conditioner shortages are making it hard for Oregonians to beat the heat. Norman Chusid, the owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland, said they have already run out of portable air conditioners. He said he started the season with 500 to 600 total AC units, and they are now down to roughly 100 window units.
KATU.com
Providence Cancer Institute & Hood to Coast
This Friday 13-thousand runners will begin the 2022 Hood to Coast relay race – launching from the Timberline Lodge parking lot and crossing the finish line on Saturday on the sandy beach of Seaside. An additional 7-thousand walkers will trek from Portland to Seaside. The annual event raises money...
KATU.com
From beef to beer to food bank, inflation takes its toll
PORTLAND, Ore. — From Oregon farms to the Oregon Food Bank to food on your own table, inflation is taking its toll. One restaurant group says it’s had to increase menu prices as much as 35%, and yet it’s still absorbing some other costs. There are certain...
KATU.com
TriMet High Capacity Bus Service along Division Street is coming September 18
TriMet is inviting the community to come out on Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate the Division Transit Project’s completion and the launch of its first FX bus line. Festivals will be held at three locations along the route, with the earliest one starting at 11 a.m. and the latest open until 5 p.m. The festivals will feature food, arts, live music, multicultural presentations, special promotions and more. Admission to the festival sites is free.
KATU.com
PPS votes to boost substitute teacher incentive pay
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Public Schools board voted Tuesday night to increase incentive pay for substitute teachers in an effort to recruit them. The district is facing a shortage of substitute teachers. Substitutes will now receive $50 per day and $35 for half a day. That’s a bump...
KATU.com
Oregon City voters will choose a new mayor who will serve until end of the year
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Right now there's a special election underway for Oregon City mayor. The current mayor, Rachel Lyles Smith, submitted her resignation in March, nearly a year after she was elected to the position. Smith says she's moving out of state to be closer to family. These...
KATU.com
McMinnville police shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon, officials say
McMinnville, Ore. — We have new information on a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, August 23, in McMinnville. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Residents say police investigation in McMinnville is a shooting. Just after 2:00 p.m., officers from the McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street...
KATU.com
Portland Police identify man killed last Wednesday in Hazelwood Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — New details on a shooting that took place last week in Southeast Portland. Police have identified the person killed in the Hazelwood neighborhood as Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver, Washington. Tovar was killed on August 17, and the Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Tovar’s...
Comments / 0