Antioch celebrates AAPI community with multicultural festival in near triple-digit heat

By Lena Howland via
 3 days ago

With fans, generators and a whole lot of shaved ice at the ready, the near triple-digit heat didn't keep people from enjoying Antioch's Multicultural Festival on Saturday, which celebrated the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

"This is the place to come and cool off, right by the water," said Bonita Edwards, an Antioch resident.

The festival, in Waldie Plaza and overlooking the Delta, brought out live music, dancing, vendors and lots of food for everyone to enjoy.

"We had a steady flow. I think it's just because it's really hot today and luckily we're kind of in the shade here on this side," said Loree Tabigne, owner of Loree Rose Quartz.

RELATED: Oakland's Chinatown shows resilience against COVID, violence with street festival

Filipino small business owner, Tabigne says an event like this -- celebrating her culture -- means a lot right now.

"I like it, just because sometimes I feel that it's not seen as what we would normally like it to be seen as. So, when people come up to me and go, 'Oh, I'm Filipino too,' it kind of brings a smile to my face," she said.

With Bay Area cities like San Francisco reporting a 567% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes last year, shaved ice vendor, Joy Ramirez, agreed that events like these are even more important for her community.

"With just everything that's been going on, it means a lot. It means a lot to be able to be out here with everyone. I mean we're still in COVID, but I feel like it's bringing back a sense of community and bringing back a sense of togetherness," Ramirez said.

TAKE ACTION: Resources to help the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community

With a growing Asian-American population, which now makes up 14% of the city, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe says the festival was meant to promote inclusiveness.

"We have such a rich culture here, that it's critically important that we, as government, put together a platform so that everybody feels like they have a voice here, everybody is celebrated, and we accept cultures of various backgrounds," Thorpe said.

The festival gives people enough time to try food outside of their comfort zones and enjoy a drink or two, just long enough before heading back to the AC again.

"Lucky when we have seafood, there's a lot of ice around, so we're keeping cool," said Fiona Epps, owner of Fresh Off the Boat Seafood Company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hPLWCl800

IN THIS ARTICLE
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

20 Of The Most Unique Buildings In And Around San Francisco

Take a drive around the Bay Area and you’ll surely pass by some breathtaking buildings, whether they’re mainstays of the San Francisco skyline or hidden gems that you can’t quite find your way back to. We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic and interesting buildings in San Francisco and beyond, including both well-known skyscrapers and discreet homes that are off the beaten path. Read on to discover our incomplete list of iconic buildings in the Bay, and be sure to scroll to the bottom for a map to help point you in the right direction. This 40-story, 400-foot tower in the Transbay neighborhood has a striking fluidity to its surface due to a repeating spiral pattern on its entire façade. Either this is Inception, or you’re looking at the MIRA tower. Architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang Architects designed MIRA in 2014, and construction was completed in 2020. The modular design repeats every 11 floors, and aerospace engineering techniques were used to construct the smooth, flowing design, according to Architectural Digest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
