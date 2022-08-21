Over: 8.5 (-114) The Cardinals are running full seam (pun intended) ahead right now as they’ve gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, losing only to the Cubs in the second game of this series. They lead the NL Central with a record of 71-52 and are 5.5 games ahead of the Brewers. Starting on the mound tonight for the Cards will be Miles Mikolas, who is pitching a 10-9 record with a 3.32 ERA on the season so far. He’ll look to get another win under his belt tonight.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO