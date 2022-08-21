Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Cubs To Select Luke Farrell
The Cubs are adding right-hander Luke Farrell to the big league roster before tomorrow evening’s game against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). He’ll get the start for the contest. It’ll be the first MLB outing of the season for...
Yardbarker
Cubs OF Prospect Alexander Canario Promoted to Triple-A Iowa
A minor league promotion that seemed long overdue, Chicago Cubs’ prospect outfielder Alexander Canario is heading to Triple-A Iowa. Starting the season at High-A South Bend, Canario mashed seven homers and 22 RBIs with a .944 OPS in only 100 plate appearances before advancing to Double-A Tennessee. In 350 plate appearances at Double-A, Canario slashed .248/.329/.552 with 24 homers, 61 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. Across both levels for the season, Canario is hitting .256/.336/.559 (.895 OPS) with 31 bombs, 83 RBIs, and 20 steals.
Revived Jordan Montgomery leads Cardinals against Cubs
Judging by his stellar work, Jordan Montgomery is fitting right in with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also has been
Cubs Dominated by the St. Louis Cardinals in 13-3 Loss
The Chicago Cubs loss 13-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals, but Franmil Reyes relief appearance was a sight for the ages.
Yardbarker
Javier Assad to Debut for Cubs in Game 1 on Tuesday
With Tuesday’s day/night doubleheader on the mind of Chicago Cubs’ management, the organization is giving one of their minor league arms the chance for his debut. According to The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma, RHP Javier Assad will make his MLB debut in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.
Triple-A Starter Assad to Make Cubs Debut Tuesday
Iowa Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad will make his MLB debut in game one of Tuesday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal sitting for Cubs' early game Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Madrigal led off the past five games and went 6-for-21 with a walk, three runs, and an RBI. Zach McKinstry will take over on second base and handle leadoff duties while Madrigal takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom (finger) riding pine again Tuesday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (finger) is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Wisdom remains out for a third straight game due to a finger strain. P.J. Higgins will be on first...
St. Louis Cardinals reinstate catcher Yadier Molina from restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was reinstated from the restricted list on Monday in advance of a five-game road
Assad, 4 relievers help Cubs stop Cards' 8-game streak, 2-0
CHICAGO — (AP) — Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as the Chicago Cubs cooled off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Michael Rucker (3-1), Sean Newcomb,...
Pujols homers as Montgomery, Cardinals blank Cubs 1-0
CHICAGO (AP) — Albert Pujols reached out and drove Drew Smyly’s high fastball through the night sky at Wrigley Field. Just like that, it was over. Put Smyly on Pujols’ list. Pujols hit career homer No. 693, Jordan Montgomery pitched a one-hitter and the St. Louis Cardinals...
Cubs Prospect Wesneski Inches Closer to Promotion
Pitcher Hayden Wesneski, the Cubs' 12th-ranked prospect, could see a debut in the majors before the end of the season.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman cleaning up for Cardinals versus Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman will bat cleanup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Gorman is a spot higher in the order after he was the No. 5 batter on Tuesday. Nolan Arenado will hit third and Tyler O'Neill will hit fifth. Gorman has a...
Cubs Prospect Kilian Rebounds With Dominant Outing in Iowa
After giving up six runs in his previous outing, Caleb Kilian responded with five strong innings for the Iowa Cubs.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
Over: 8.5 (-114) The Cardinals are running full seam (pun intended) ahead right now as they’ve gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, losing only to the Cubs in the second game of this series. They lead the NL Central with a record of 71-52 and are 5.5 games ahead of the Brewers. Starting on the mound tonight for the Cards will be Miles Mikolas, who is pitching a 10-9 record with a 3.32 ERA on the season so far. He’ll look to get another win under his belt tonight.
Assad shines as Cubs take First of Doubleheader Against Cardinals
Javier Assad shines as Chicago Cubs take the first of the doubleheader over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon.
