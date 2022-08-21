ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs To Select Luke Farrell

The Cubs are adding right-hander Luke Farrell to the big league roster before tomorrow evening’s game against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). He’ll get the start for the contest. It’ll be the first MLB outing of the season for...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs OF Prospect Alexander Canario Promoted to Triple-A Iowa

A minor league promotion that seemed long overdue, Chicago Cubs’ prospect outfielder Alexander Canario is heading to Triple-A Iowa. Starting the season at High-A South Bend, Canario mashed seven homers and 22 RBIs with a .944 OPS in only 100 plate appearances before advancing to Double-A Tennessee. In 350 plate appearances at Double-A, Canario slashed .248/.329/.552 with 24 homers, 61 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. Across both levels for the season, Canario is hitting .256/.336/.559 (.895 OPS) with 31 bombs, 83 RBIs, and 20 steals.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Javier Assad to Debut for Cubs in Game 1 on Tuesday

With Tuesday’s day/night doubleheader on the mind of Chicago Cubs’ management, the organization is giving one of their minor league arms the chance for his debut. According to The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma, RHP Javier Assad will make his MLB debut in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal sitting for Cubs' early game Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Madrigal led off the past five games and went 6-for-21 with a walk, three runs, and an RBI. Zach McKinstry will take over on second base and handle leadoff duties while Madrigal takes a seat.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Michael Hermosillo
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Jace Peterson
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Trevor Gott
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Brandon Woodruff
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom (finger) riding pine again Tuesday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (finger) is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Wisdom remains out for a third straight game due to a finger strain. P.J. Higgins will be on first...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Chicago Cubs#Rbi
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman cleaning up for Cardinals versus Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman will bat cleanup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Gorman is a spot higher in the order after he was the No. 5 batter on Tuesday. Nolan Arenado will hit third and Tyler O'Neill will hit fifth. Gorman has a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022

Over: 8.5 (-114) The Cardinals are running full seam (pun intended) ahead right now as they’ve gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, losing only to the Cubs in the second game of this series. They lead the NL Central with a record of 71-52 and are 5.5 games ahead of the Brewers. Starting on the mound tonight for the Cards will be Miles Mikolas, who is pitching a 10-9 record with a 3.32 ERA on the season so far. He’ll look to get another win under his belt tonight.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy