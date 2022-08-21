Read full article on original website
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Fair Saw Similar Attendance Numbers To 2021
(Beaver Dam) The Dodge County Fair saw strong attendance numbers again this year. There were 46,700 people that walked through the gates during the five-day event at the fairgrounds outside of Beaver Dam. The Fair Association’s Sharon Keil says those numbers are comparable to 2021. Saturday’s attendance did drop...
milwaukeerecord.com
“It was my hobby”: After 9 years of calling it home, Cudahy man says goodbye to historic Lake School
“I’ve averaged 30 hours a week, every week for nine years,” Gryskiewicz says. “The weeks that I didn’t work 30 hours a week or more on this, I took vacation and worked 12 hours a day for 10 days straight. “I don’t get much sleep,” he...
wiproud.com
Woman killed in Walworth County crash
WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
dailydodge.com
Agreement Reached Between BDFD And Beaver Dam Community Fire And Rescue Association
(Beaver Dam) An agreement has been reached on a new five-year contract between the Beaver Dam Fire Department and the five townships that contract services with the city. The townships of Calamus, Lowell, Westford, Trenton, and Beaver Dam comprise the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association. Beaver Dam Fire...
CBS 58
Meet this 8-year-old pup, Khaleesi, available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our Pet of the Week segment on Tuesday, Aug. 23 we're talking to Maren McFarland with the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). McFarland introduced us to Khaleesi, an 8-year-old pup available for adoption now. Plus she tells us all about the WHS' Kids Night Out events.
ozaukeepress.com
Spilling the beans on Highway 57
An accident at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Town of Fredonia amounted to a hill of beans, literally, when a semi truck carrying green beans overturned while making a turn from Highway 57 onto Highway D, spilling the fresh-picked produce, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the driver of the truck, who may have been hauling produce from an area field to the Lakeside Foods cannery in Belgium, was not injured. And area residents, who came away with a bushel basket or two of beans, were more than happy to help with the cleanup.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Copper River coming to downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
nbc15.com
New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
x1071.com
US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County fatal crash: I-43 NB at Highway 60, 1 dead
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A West Bend man is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 43 at Highway 60 Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The crash happened around 6 p.m. According to officials, the man was driving a Ford F-450 utility truck when it drifted into an impact attenuator and rolled over. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Kevin Mason of West Bend, suffered fatal injuries. He was the only person in the truck.
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the lifestyle I want to live': After losing a limb in a work accident, Milwaukee man finds outlet in the gym
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is finding new hope after a work accident left him with severe injuries. Seven years ago, Kyle Scherkenbach was in a horrible accident. He was working for a construction company when he was electrocuted by an overhead power-line. Scherkenbach said the shock went through...
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
Death investigation temporarily closes SB I-43/94 at Holt in Milwaukee
An investigation into a death Tuesday morning shut down southbound I-43/94 from Holt to Howard, officials say.
WISN
Grandma hospitalized with third-degree burns for 57 days goes home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — After nearly two months, a West Allis woman severely injured in a mobile home fire is out of the hospital. Kimberly Guy remembers waking up in the middle of the night to her home on fire June 19. As first responders dramatically rescued her 3-year-old...
nbc15.com
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday. The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.
