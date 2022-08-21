NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Taking a leap of faith to pursue a passion -- that's exactly what a woman from Montgomery County did eight years ago by starting her own culture-inspired fashion line.D'IYANU is on the second floor of an industrial building in Norristown and is a design room and warehouse filled with one-of-a-kind pieces. "I always just wanted something that was a show stopper, that you stop and say wow, where did you get that?" owner Addie Elabor said. It was that desire to spark that same feeling in others that inspired Elabor to leave her job as a buyer for...

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO