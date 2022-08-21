Read full article on original website
19th-Century Church In Philadelphia Is Being Demolished
A shuttered 19th-century church in the city of Philadelphia is being demolished. Some folks who live in the area have been trying to save the church for years. Unfortunately for them, crews are now in place to take down the crumbling 140-year-old church called St. Laurentius Church in the Fishtown neighborhood.
Holy Ghost Prep One of Several Philadelphia Area Private Schools Upgrading Their Campuses
The Bensalem school is planning on upgrading its track and soccer field in the spring. Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem is one of many local private schools looking to spend millions on campus upgrades. Todd Romero wrote about the planned expansions for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Throughout the Philadelphia...
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Need Historic Location Ideas for Your Wedding? There’s Four in Chester County
If you’re searching for unique, historic location ideas to plan your wedding, Chester County is home to four of the most romantic sites to set your love in stone, write Walden Green and staff from Philadelphia Magazine.
Pottstown community still searching for answers nearly 3 months after deadly blast
For those who are lucky enough to still have a home near Hale Street in Pottstown, walking past the blast site is a painful memory every day. Justin Gibbs is still without a place to call his own.
Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
West Chester University Alumna Met Love of Her Life Thanks to College Exchange Program
Pat and Rob in Waikiki in 1975.Image via the Philadelphia Inquirer. West Chester University alumna Pat Miller met the love of her life in 1974 during a college exchange program that took her to University of Hawaii, where Rob Miller was studying at the time, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Retro Rink Rolls Out Dire Warning for Campy Pottstown Film Festival: Skate or Die
1987's "The Gate" is one of the scary features highlighted at the Skate or Die Festival in Pottstown this Oct.Image via Horror Land Trailers at YouTube. The historic Rolling Rocks Roller Rink in Pottstown is hosting a rather unusual event in October. Called the Skate or Die Film Festival, the two-day ghoulish gathering is a mashup of retro horror movie screenings, live music, podcasting, food, beverages, and roller skating. Horrornews.com shambled forth to provide details.
Norristown-based clothing line suppling customers with items inspired by African culture
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Taking a leap of faith to pursue a passion -- that's exactly what a woman from Montgomery County did eight years ago by starting her own culture-inspired fashion line.D'IYANU is on the second floor of an industrial building in Norristown and is a design room and warehouse filled with one-of-a-kind pieces. "I always just wanted something that was a show stopper, that you stop and say wow, where did you get that?" owner Addie Elabor said. It was that desire to spark that same feeling in others that inspired Elabor to leave her job as a buyer for...
asumag.com
Catholic university plans expansion in Bucks County, Pa.
Holy Family University in Philadelphia is expanding with another site in Newtown. The location will be known as the Newtown West campus and is less than two miles away from the university's existing Newtown East campus, the university says in a news release. The university acquired the location because its...
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
fox29.com
'Ugly hasn't won': Wilmington community holds back-to-school event, despite death of teen
WILMINGTON, Del. - The very same park where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night was the same location where the community had planned a free, back-to-school barbecue Sunday. It still went on, as planned, with a message that the violence won’t be tolerated. "What you’re seeing...
Hazmat crews investigating suspicious jug in Telford, Bucks County
TELFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- A suspicious jug prompted a hazmat response in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the scene Tuesday night in Telford.The large jug was discovered around 6:30 p.m. off of County Line Road.The Montgomery County bomb squad was also called to help.There's no word on what is in the jug.
In just over an hour, 7 shot in Philadelphia with 2 killed
Tuesday afternoon saw an outbreak of gun violence in North and West Philadelphia, as seven people were shot and one of those victims was killed, all in less than 75 minutes.
Lansdale Celebrates Sesquicentennial: 150 Years of Being a Bustling Borough
Lansdale celebrates turning 50 back in 1922; the community's 2022 party this week will be a bit more higher tech. Whereas the rest of Montgomery County is rather quiet — neighbors are on vacation, kids remain still in the afternoon heat, even the cicadas seem spent — Lansdale is spending the waning summer days whooping it up.
Longtime Bucks County Judge, Former DA Set To Retire, But She Will Still Be On The Bench
Bucks County Judge Diane Gibbosn will be retiring in early October. A longtime Bucks County judge has announced her upcoming retirement, but she will not be leaving the bench for good. Jo Ciavaglia wrote about the judge’s plans for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bucks County Judge Diane Gibbons...
fox29.com
'Bullets everywhere': Neighbors describe deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in four different shootings that happened within an hour. Witnesses and neighbors described the chaos when police say a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner.
phl17.com
Havertown dad writes inspiring children’s book
Havertown resident and father of two daughters, Dario Mescia has penned his first children’s book, Ruby Reindeer and the Magic Antlers. The empowering story is about a young female reindeer named Ruby who is told that only boy reindeer. have the magic to pull Santa’s sleigh. This answer does...
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Passerby Spots Body Schuylkill River: Report
A body was recovered from a section of the Schuylkill River in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Pennsylvania State Police and local rescue crews were first called to the scene in Union Township on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a passerby spotted the unidentified body, the outlet says. It wasn't until around...
