Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: PGA Tour Canada Comes to Brainerd
PGA Tour Canada is playing on United States soil, and the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event is being held in the Brainerd Lakes area. Cragun’s Legacy Courses is hosting the inaugural Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Championship, presented by Gertens. CRMC has partnered with Cragun’s to help with their charitable fund,...
lptv.org
A Lot of History to Discover on Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour
The City of Brainerd has been around since the 1800s, and with all of the city’s evolution and changes in that time, a lot of history was left behind to discover. That history prompted Visit Brainerd to create a Historic Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour. What you’ll see on the...
DL-Online
Bluffton man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 113
DETROIT LAKES — A Bluffton man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a motorcycle crash on Highway 113 on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a Minnesota State Patrol news release. John Lennart Warren, 46, of Bluffton, was traveling westbound on a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Highway 113 around 3 p.m. when...
lptv.org
In Business: Bemidji Coffee Shop Goes Independent Under New Owner
A Bemidji coffee shop recently changed ownership, going from a regional brand to an independent name, all under the leadership of a 21-year-old entrepreneur. “WE ARE OPEN” – this sign hangs above the newly reopened The Coffee District, letting people know the coffee is still brewing and food is served, just with a change of name. Previously a Dunn Brothers Coffee, the new shop opened at the same location on August 5th and has already seen support from the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
Two-vehicle crash near L and M Fleet Supply in Detroit Lakes, no injuries reported
DETROIT LAKES — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59, near L and M Fleet Supply, in Detroit Lakes resulted in no reported injuries on Tuesday. On Aug. 23, just before 4 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash along the busy highway. The initial report described "unknown injuries" and the conditions of the vehicle occupants were also unknown.
Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe
ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16...
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender to Be Released in Brainerd
A Level 3 predatory offender is scheduled to be released next week and will be residing in the Brainerd area. According to a press release from the Brainerd Police Department, Jordan Michael Koloski, 36, will be released on Tuesday, August 30th and will move to a residence on the 100 block of Gillis Avenue in Brainerd.
lptv.org
Bemidji Man in Custody After Attacking Beltrami Co. Deputy
A 34-year-old Bemidji man is in custody after attacking a Beltrami County deputy. The deputy was responding to a 911 call of a verbal argument around 6:45 Monday night at the 600 block of Lake Ave. NE. 911 operators could hear a man yelling and a female voice crying. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
One person injured in semi crash near Roscoe in Stearns County
(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured in a semi crash on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe in Stearns County. According to the report, a semi-tractor and trailer had gone into the ditch and rolled over. The...
lptv.org
Crow Wing Co. Explains Election Practices to Concerned Residents
With elections only a few months away, some Crow Wing County residents have been voicing their concerns about the reliability of electronic vote tabulators and have asked for votes to be hand-counted. County officials in turn have been trying to reassure the public on the integrity of their elections system.
Comments / 0