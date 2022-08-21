ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Andrew Tate closed his Hustlers University affiliate marketing program that helped him go viral a day after he was banned from Meta and TikTok

By Isabella Zavarise
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Z5ao_0hPLSG9C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xm1t1_0hPLSG9C00
Andrew Tate's Hustler's University is a community where Tate and "dozens of war room soldiers" taught subscribers how to make money through access to "stock analysis, options plays, crypto analysis and more."

Screenshot/YouTube - TateSpeech

  • Andrew Tate's Hustlers University subscription program has closed, The Guardian reported.
  • The program helped Tate gain millions of followers, according to the outlet.
  • Tate is a kickboxer-turned-influencer and is known for his violent comments about women.

The Hustlers University affiliate marketing program run by controversial influencer Andrew Tate — and that helped him amass his huge social following — has closed, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

The program was part of Hustlers University, an online course that launched last year and promises to help Tate's followers who join earn thousands of dollars. Under the affiliate marketing program, members could earn commission by signing up new subscribers to the course and were encouraged to post videos of Tate to get as many referrals as possible.

According to his website , Hustlers University is a community where "dozens of war room soldiers" learn to make money through access to "stock analysis, options plays, crypto analysis and more." Tate used multi-level marketing-like tactics to encourage viewers to join and pay the $49 monthly fee, Insider's Kieran Press-Reynolds and Michele Theil reported.

In June , Tate said the course had over 80,000 members, but Insider could not independently verify that number, and critics have called it a scam .

Instructions for members, which have since been deleted, included advice such as, "what you ideally want is a mix of 60-70% fans and 40-30% haters. You want arguments, you want war," according to The Guardian.

Tate is a kickboxer-turned-influencer and has become a leader for a new generation of the "manosphere. " He frequently posts advice directed at young men and spews misogynistic and violent comments about women. On TikTok, the hashtag "AndrewTate" had over 13 billion views as of mid-August.

On Friday, Tate was banned from TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. A spokesperson for Meta told Insider that Tate violated policies around dangerous organizations and individuals, and that he also violated policies on hate speech.

A TikTok spokesperson told Insider that his account was banned because"misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok" and said its "investigation into this content is ongoing."

A spokesperson for Tate did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Moderate person
1d ago

Good. Sounds like his fans got played and he never intended to stick around from the start. People would pay big money for him to do anything else

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

It’s All Going Wrong for the Internet’s Biggest A-Hole

It’s been a helluva few days for Andrew Tate. Over the weekend, the former reality-TV star-turned-social-media influencer was kicked off Facebook and Instagram. He then shut down a money-making program for his followers, Hustler’s University, with the platform saying has no future. Now he’s also been booted off TikTok.The British-American former kickboxer, 35, had amassed millions of followers across a sprawling social media empire—one acolyte dubbed him “the king of toxic masculinity.” On TikTok alone, videos of him had racked up over 12 billion views, with more than a billion of those coming in just a single week this month,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Reality Star Loses 5M Followers After Facebook, Instagram Ban

Former Big Brother U.K. contestant Andrew Tate, 35, has been banned permanently from Facebook and Instagram after what many see as a history of misogynistic comments. Meta confirmed to NBC that Tate had violated its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals but didn’t specify how or when. Tate was removed from Big Brother in 2016 after a video surfaced which appeared to show him attacking a woman with a belt, however he claimed the clip was edited. In 2017, Tate was suspended by Twitter for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being raped. TikTok also gave an account associated with Tate the boot after the #andrewtate got more than 13 billion views. Tate denied he held misogynistic views. “It is very unfortunate that old videos of me, where I was playing a comedic character, have been taken out of context and amplified to the point where people believe absolutely false narratives about me,” the statement said.Read it at NBC
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Tate
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Influencer Marketing#Affiliate Marketing#Hustlers University#Hustler S University#The Guardian
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Business Insider

Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager

Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
BUSINESS
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
Insider

Insider

556K+
Followers
32K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy