Andrew Tate closed his Hustlers University affiliate marketing program that helped him go viral a day after he was banned from Meta and TikTok

Andrew Tate's Hustler's University is a community where Tate and "dozens of war room soldiers" taught subscribers how to make money through access to "stock analysis, options plays, crypto analysis and more." Screenshot/YouTube - TateSpeech

Andrew Tate's Hustlers University subscription program has closed, The Guardian reported.

The program helped Tate gain millions of followers, according to the outlet.

Tate is a kickboxer-turned-influencer and is known for his violent comments about women.

The Hustlers University affiliate marketing program run by controversial influencer Andrew Tate — and that helped him amass his huge social following — has closed, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

The program was part of Hustlers University, an online course that launched last year and promises to help Tate's followers who join earn thousands of dollars. Under the affiliate marketing program, members could earn commission by signing up new subscribers to the course and were encouraged to post videos of Tate to get as many referrals as possible.

According to his website , Hustlers University is a community where "dozens of war room soldiers" learn to make money through access to "stock analysis, options plays, crypto analysis and more." Tate used multi-level marketing-like tactics to encourage viewers to join and pay the $49 monthly fee, Insider's Kieran Press-Reynolds and Michele Theil reported.

In June , Tate said the course had over 80,000 members, but Insider could not independently verify that number, and critics have called it a scam .

Instructions for members, which have since been deleted, included advice such as, "what you ideally want is a mix of 60-70% fans and 40-30% haters. You want arguments, you want war," according to The Guardian.

Tate is a kickboxer-turned-influencer and has become a leader for a new generation of the "manosphere. " He frequently posts advice directed at young men and spews misogynistic and violent comments about women. On TikTok, the hashtag "AndrewTate" had over 13 billion views as of mid-August.

On Friday, Tate was banned from TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. A spokesperson for Meta told Insider that Tate violated policies around dangerous organizations and individuals, and that he also violated policies on hate speech.

A TikTok spokesperson told Insider that his account was banned because"misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok" and said its "investigation into this content is ongoing."

A spokesperson for Tate did not respond to Insider's request for comment.