Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Maricopa Community Colleges plan to offer bachelor's degrees for the first time
Starting next year, students will be able to pursue bachelor’s degrees at some of the Maricopa County Community Colleges campuses. The district plans to introduce seven bachelor’s programs in fall 2023 including in elementary education, behavioral science and information technology. A B.S. in nursing is also being planned for fall 2024. Maricopa Community Colleges says it designed programs in high-growth, high-demand fields.
East Valley Tribune
Survey finds low student satisfaction with SUSD
Scottsdale Unified School District needs to do more to address theft, violence and bullying at its campuses, according to a report reviewed by the district’s governing board last week. The district also needs to explore perceptions of the district’s direction and engage the community in decision-making, it said.
West Valley View
School gets wellness room in honor of late teacher
Scott Libby Elementary School teachers now have a wellness room to enjoy on campus, thanks to a donation from a late teacher’s family. The Litchfield Park elementary school unveiled the new space Aug. 4 to its teachers and parents. Funding for the wellness room was donated by School Connect board member Linda Livermore and her family as a tribute to her mother and former teacher Billie Barbara Nelson, who died in March 2020 from health issues. This addition will provide a space that will not only benefit staff but the well-being of students.
ABC 15 News
Arizona 5th graders can score some extra money for college
The Arizona Treasurer's Office announced an incentive for your fifth grader to earn money for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. All your child has to do is write up three paragraphs on what they want to be when they grow up. Twenty winners in the state will win a check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
SUSD security chief discusses his role
Meet Joshua Friedman, the new head of security for the Scottsdale Unified School District. He moved to SUSD this year from the Town of Gilbert, where he was the emergency manager. Thanks to Friedman, SUSD’s new safety motto is “DIG-IT,” which stands for “Doors, I.D. badges, Gates and Information Technology.”...
fox10phoenix.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
kiiky.com
Study in University of Phoenix: Admission Requirements, Courses Offered Tuition Fee, Ranking
Want to study at the University of Phoenix? Here is all you need to know about the University of Phoenix from its admission requirements, to the courses offered, tuition fees, ranking, and more. One thing is peculiar about this institution which is the drive for excellence. The University of Phoenix...
East Valley Tribune
Police answered 2K calls from QC schools
The Queen Creek Police Department, still in its infancy at just over half a year old, has responded to nearly 2,000 calls at Queen Creek elementary and high school campuses. The calls ranged from traffic control to trespassing and everything in between, but Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said that most were not criminal in nature.
East Valley Tribune
Crossroads church’s ballfield plan gets council OK
One of the first things the new co-lead pastors at Crossroads Nazarene in Chandler said they noticed about their new church put a smile on their faces. “Some of our first observations were that our neighbors in the community were using our church campus like it was a park,” said Brett Smith, who with his wife Tara Smith took over as lead pastors in July of 2020.
East Valley Tribune
Town seeks cornhole tourney teams
Cornhole fans, listen up. Queen Creek is looking for you. The town is looking for cornhole teams to participate in the Battle of the Bags during Queen Creek’s signature Founders’ Day celebration. Teams will be selected on a first come, first served basis to participate. Founders’ Day, presented...
East Valley Tribune
Growth brings more traffic signals to QC
What better way to tell the story of a town’s growth than through its traffic lights? Nowhere is that better illustrated than in Queen Creek, where the signals are sprouting up all over the place. “You can see that 2022 is the year of signals,” said Queen Creek public...
Phoenix New Times
'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU
Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
AZFamily
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
Sol Y Luna Apartments could be shut down for major code violations
School is back in session at the University of Arizona, but students living on campus at the Sol Y Luna Apartments have more than their grades to worry about.
12news.com
Arizona woman questioning medical flight costs after $50K bill sent to her insurance
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Arizona woman is on the hook for more than $14,000 in medical bills after she was air lifted from one hospital to another because she was told she needed emergency surgery, but ended up not needing it. The biggest bill sent to Amy Maher’s insurance...
East Valley Tribune
GPS 2-year board seat now a done deal
One of the three open seats in the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board race has already been decided ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. Candidate Jesse Brainard, an Arizona State University student, was booted off the November ballot, leaving substitute teacher Ronda Page the sole candidate for the two-year seat, said Tim Sifert, spokesman for Maricopa County Superintendent Steve Watson.
Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
kjzz.org
Arizona's heat is becoming deadlier — and experts say the issue is homelessness, not climate
It’s a hot August morning and the nonprofit Circle the City has parked one of its mobile clinics in front of a north Phoenix soup kitchen. The group provides medical care to homeless patients. Inside the trailer, 64-year-old Paul Yager is getting his vitals checked. He’s HIV-positive and on most nights he sleeps in a park nearby. He credits this medical team with keeping him alive.
nhonews.com
Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
WINSLOW, Ariz. —Construction is underway on new fields in Winslow. The Arizona Diamondbacks have selected Winslow for their 44th field The master plan is for the area north and east of the multi-purpose complex. The D-Backs field will be the first phase of the project, moving forward the city plans to develop the other fields, driving range, walking path, playground and pond.
Comments / 0