Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC. UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.
LAS VEGAS – According to UFC president Dana White, the pressure of being welterweight champion might’ve been starting to get to Kamaru Usman. After five title defenses and a remarkable 15-0 record in the UFC, Usman, previously the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, suffered his first octagon defeat when he was dethroned by Leon Edwards this past Saturday.
Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
There’s no question that Merab Dvalishvili is one of the top contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s bantamweight division. However, a grinding victory over Jose Aldo on the UFC 278 main card — his seventh straight at 135 pounds — didn’t do much to raise Dvalishvili’s stock in the eyes of the fans or the promotion. According to UFC president Dana White, the Serra-Longo Fight Team export didn’t make the most of his opportunity on Saturday night.
Leon Edwards shocked the world on Saturday night when he delivered a picture-perfect head kick that knocked out former welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman with less than one minute to go in their UFC 278 world title clash. It was an epic moment that had fans around the world buzzing....
LAS VEGAS – With the UFC looking to host another big card in England in the near future, Mick Parkin wants to be part of it. Parkin (6-0) is the newest English fighter to get signed to the UFC, punching his ticket through Dana White’s Contender Series 51 on Tuesday. In the featured bout of the night, Parkin quickly submitted Eduardo Neves in the first round.
