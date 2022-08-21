ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death

Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orem, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
City
Layton, UT
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?

Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
UFC
Yardbarker

Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili Critique Grind-It-Out Victory at UFC 278

There’s no question that Merab Dvalishvili is one of the top contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s bantamweight division. However, a grinding victory over Jose Aldo on the UFC 278 main card — his seventh straight at 135 pounds — didn’t do much to raise Dvalishvili’s stock in the eyes of the fans or the promotion. According to UFC president Dana White, the Serra-Longo Fight Team export didn’t make the most of his opportunity on Saturday night.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Weidman
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Luke Rockhold
Person
Lyoto Machida
Person
Tyson Pedro
Person
Dana White
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Kamaru Usman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mick Parkin: Making UFC debut on Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 card in England 'would be crazy'

LAS VEGAS – With the UFC looking to host another big card in England in the near future, Mick Parkin wants to be part of it. Parkin (6-0) is the newest English fighter to get signed to the UFC, punching his ticket through Dana White’s Contender Series 51 on Tuesday. In the featured bout of the night, Parkin quickly submitted Eduardo Neves in the first round.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy