Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Feds say Kyrene School District failed to respond to anti-Semitic harassment of student
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal investigation found a Phoenix middle schooler’s civil rights were violated after she was forced to endure repeated anti-Semitic harassment in class. The U.S. Department of Education says that Tempe-based Kyrene School District failed to appropriately protect an Altadena Middle School student in Ahwatukee from months of anti-Semitic harassment, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) says the harassment went on for about five months and happened both at school and on social media by several classmates.
East Valley Tribune
SUSD security chief discusses his role
Meet Joshua Friedman, the new head of security for the Scottsdale Unified School District. He moved to SUSD this year from the Town of Gilbert, where he was the emergency manager. Thanks to Friedman, SUSD’s new safety motto is “DIG-IT,” which stands for “Doors, I.D. badges, Gates and Information Technology.”...
East Valley Tribune
GPS 2-year board seat now a done deal
One of the three open seats in the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board race has already been decided ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. Candidate Jesse Brainard, an Arizona State University student, was booted off the November ballot, leaving substitute teacher Ronda Page the sole candidate for the two-year seat, said Tim Sifert, spokesman for Maricopa County Superintendent Steve Watson.
East Valley Tribune
Survey finds low student satisfaction with SUSD
Scottsdale Unified School District needs to do more to address theft, violence and bullying at its campuses, according to a report reviewed by the district’s governing board last week. The district also needs to explore perceptions of the district’s direction and engage the community in decision-making, it said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sol Y Luna Apartments could be shut down for major code violations
School is back in session at the University of Arizona, but students living on campus at the Sol Y Luna Apartments have more than their grades to worry about.
East Valley Tribune
Motorist files claim against CUSD for bus crash
A Chandler man and his son are asking for $25,000 in a legal claim against Chandler Unified School District because a school bus allegedly rammed their car. Michael Milrot and his son, Michael Jr., say they were in a left-hand turn lane at Frye Road and 94th Street on Feb. 3, waiting to make the turn. They claim the CUSD bus veered into their lane and rear-ended them.
East Valley Tribune
Crossroads church’s ballfield plan gets council OK
One of the first things the new co-lead pastors at Crossroads Nazarene in Chandler said they noticed about their new church put a smile on their faces. “Some of our first observations were that our neighbors in the community were using our church campus like it was a park,” said Brett Smith, who with his wife Tara Smith took over as lead pastors in July of 2020.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
Courthouse News Service
Arizona sheriff likely in contempt for internal investigation backlog
PHOENIX (CN) — A federal judge said Tuesday he is likely to find the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in contempt for understaffing positions responsible for investigating possible internal misconduct amongst its officers. The inquiry into the office stems from a 2007 class action against the agency and then-Sheriff Joe...
East Valley Tribune
Chickens stir debate on city code enforcers
The City of Chandler is moving forward on a plan to allow up to five chicken hens in residential backyards. Council indicated it would support such a move in the spring and asked city staff to begin researching what an ordinance would look like. But there was one point Council...
East Valley Tribune
Town seeks cornhole tourney teams
Cornhole fans, listen up. Queen Creek is looking for you. The town is looking for cornhole teams to participate in the Battle of the Bags during Queen Creek’s signature Founders’ Day celebration. Teams will be selected on a first come, first served basis to participate. Founders’ Day, presented...
ABC 15 News
Arizona 5th graders can score some extra money for college
The Arizona Treasurer's Office announced an incentive for your fifth grader to earn money for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. All your child has to do is write up three paragraphs on what they want to be when they grow up. Twenty winners in the state will win a check...
‘A massive onslaught of cases’: Hundreds of DUI crimes without charges due to overwhelmed MCAO
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office received the submittal of 440 new felony DUI criminal cases in just two weeks. That number has put a strain on an already overwhelmed agency impacted by staffing shortages. “That’s a lot,” county attorney Rachel Mitchell told 12News. “Right...
12news.com
Arizona woman questioning medical flight costs after $50K bill sent to her insurance
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Arizona woman is on the hook for more than $14,000 in medical bills after she was air lifted from one hospital to another because she was told she needed emergency surgery, but ended up not needing it. The biggest bill sent to Amy Maher’s insurance...
AZFamily
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
East Valley Tribune
Growth brings more traffic signals to QC
What better way to tell the story of a town’s growth than through its traffic lights? Nowhere is that better illustrated than in Queen Creek, where the signals are sprouting up all over the place. “You can see that 2022 is the year of signals,” said Queen Creek public...
AZFamily
Homicide suspect shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted homicide suspect from New Mexico who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when at around 1:45 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding 36-year-old Kevin McKinney who was wanted for a homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico and had a felony warrant out of Colorado. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot with a light bar on top. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted McKinney inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.
East Valley Tribune
Hi-tech laundromat opening in Mesa with free try-out
Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22. Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Mayor Presents Key to the City to Actor
Mayor John Giles of Mesa honored Troy Kotsur, Mesa native, acclaimed actor and the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, with a key to the city. The event was held at Mesa Arts Center with family, friends and supporters gathered in celebration. “We’re beyond proud of Troy’s accomplishments...
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
Comments / 0