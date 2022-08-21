ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
AZFamily

Feds say Kyrene School District failed to respond to anti-Semitic harassment of student

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal investigation found a Phoenix middle schooler’s civil rights were violated after she was forced to endure repeated anti-Semitic harassment in class. The U.S. Department of Education says that Tempe-based Kyrene School District failed to appropriately protect an Altadena Middle School student in Ahwatukee from months of anti-Semitic harassment, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) says the harassment went on for about five months and happened both at school and on social media by several classmates.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

SUSD security chief discusses his role

Meet Joshua Friedman, the new head of security for the Scottsdale Unified School District. He moved to SUSD this year from the Town of Gilbert, where he was the emergency manager. Thanks to Friedman, SUSD’s new safety motto is “DIG-IT,” which stands for “Doors, I.D. badges, Gates and Information Technology.”...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

GPS 2-year board seat now a done deal

One of the three open seats in the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board race has already been decided ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. Candidate Jesse Brainard, an Arizona State University student, was booted off the November ballot, leaving substitute teacher Ronda Page the sole candidate for the two-year seat, said Tim Sifert, spokesman for Maricopa County Superintendent Steve Watson.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Survey finds low student satisfaction with SUSD

Scottsdale Unified School District needs to do more to address theft, violence and bullying at its campuses, according to a report reviewed by the district’s governing board last week. The district also needs to explore perceptions of the district’s direction and engage the community in decision-making, it said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Safety#Arizona#Elementary School#Law Enforcement#Qc#Town Council#Casteel High School#Canyon State Academy
East Valley Tribune

Motorist files claim against CUSD for bus crash

A Chandler man and his son are asking for $25,000 in a legal claim against Chandler Unified School District because a school bus allegedly rammed their car. Michael Milrot and his son, Michael Jr., say they were in a left-hand turn lane at Frye Road and 94th Street on Feb. 3, waiting to make the turn. They claim the CUSD bus veered into their lane and rear-ended them.
East Valley Tribune

Crossroads church’s ballfield plan gets council OK

One of the first things the new co-lead pastors at Crossroads Nazarene in Chandler said they noticed about their new church put a smile on their faces. “Some of our first observations were that our neighbors in the community were using our church campus like it was a park,” said Brett Smith, who with his wife Tara Smith took over as lead pastors in July of 2020.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
YOUNGTOWN, AZ
Courthouse News Service

Arizona sheriff likely in contempt for internal investigation backlog

PHOENIX (CN) — A federal judge said Tuesday he is likely to find the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in contempt for understaffing positions responsible for investigating possible internal misconduct amongst its officers. The inquiry into the office stems from a 2007 class action against the agency and then-Sheriff Joe...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Chickens stir debate on city code enforcers

The City of Chandler is moving forward on a plan to allow up to five chicken hens in residential backyards. Council indicated it would support such a move in the spring and asked city staff to begin researching what an ordinance would look like. But there was one point Council...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Town seeks cornhole tourney teams

Cornhole fans, listen up. Queen Creek is looking for you. The town is looking for cornhole teams to participate in the Battle of the Bags during Queen Creek’s signature Founders’ Day celebration. Teams will be selected on a first come, first served basis to participate. Founders’ Day, presented...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona 5th graders can score some extra money for college

The Arizona Treasurer's Office announced an incentive for your fifth grader to earn money for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. All your child has to do is write up three paragraphs on what they want to be when they grow up. Twenty winners in the state will win a check...
AZFamily

School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
East Valley Tribune

Growth brings more traffic signals to QC

What better way to tell the story of a town’s growth than through its traffic lights? Nowhere is that better illustrated than in Queen Creek, where the signals are sprouting up all over the place. “You can see that 2022 is the year of signals,” said Queen Creek public...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Homicide suspect shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted homicide suspect from New Mexico who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when at around 1:45 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding 36-year-old Kevin McKinney who was wanted for a homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico and had a felony warrant out of Colorado. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot with a light bar on top. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted McKinney inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Hi-tech laundromat opening in Mesa with free try-out

Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22. Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mesa Mayor Presents Key to the City to Actor

Mayor John Giles of Mesa honored Troy Kotsur, Mesa native, acclaimed actor and the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, with a key to the city. The event was held at Mesa Arts Center with family, friends and supporters gathered in celebration. “We’re beyond proud of Troy’s accomplishments...
MESA, AZ

