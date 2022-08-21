Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
AZFamily
Pinal County sheriff sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sgt. Art Stout died after being involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle off-duty on the afternoon of Aug. 15. No other vehicles were involved. Officials say that Stout was a tenured, long-time member of the department. They described his personality as positive, saying he had an “infectious smile” and a “great outlook on life.”
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported
PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper
The man told police he had taken shots and a couple of drinks at a party.
Teen girl sent to hospital after Phoenix crash involving school bus
PHOENIX — A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix crash involving a school bus Monday. Officers responded to a crash near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. According to officials, the crash involved three vehicles and a school bus. Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
fox10phoenix.com
Barricade situation escalates into officer-involved shooting in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a barricade situation that escalated into an officer-involved shooting in Mesa. According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress during the late-night hours of Aug. 21 near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway around 11:30 p.m. A woman said she came home and found her front door kicked in, and when officers were setting up a perimeter, the suspect ran outside, jumped a wall, and hid inside a storage shed.
‘A massive onslaught of cases’: Hundreds of DUI crimes without charges due to overwhelmed MCAO
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office received the submittal of 440 new felony DUI criminal cases in just two weeks. That number has put a strain on an already overwhelmed agency impacted by staffing shortages. “That’s a lot,” county attorney Rachel Mitchell told 12News. “Right...
AZFamily
Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
L.A. Weekly
Cynthia Tapper Fatally Struck in Red Light Crash on Cactus Road [Peoria, AZ]
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Per reports, Tapper was driving and ran through a stop light, striking a black SUV that had the right of way. Upon impact, Tapper was ejected from her vehicle onto the road. Paramedics transported her...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect dies after being shot by security guard at downtown Phoenix nightclub
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect is dead after being shot by a security guard at a downtown Phoenix nightclub on Sunday night. Phoenix Police say officers responded to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 for reports of shots fired. Once at the scene,...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officer-involved shooting investigation underway
MESA, Ariz. - A police shooting investigation is underway in Mesa Sunday night, the department said. The incident happened near Dobson and Baseline roads. Injuries regarding a suspect or officers haven't been detailed. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
12news.com
Arizona woman questioning medical flight costs after $50K bill sent to her insurance
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Arizona woman is on the hook for more than $14,000 in medical bills after she was air lifted from one hospital to another because she was told she needed emergency surgery, but ended up not needing it. The biggest bill sent to Amy Maher’s insurance...
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
ABC 15 News
One dead after red-light crash near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road
PEORIA — One person has died after a red-light crash Saturday night near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police say that around 9:45 p.m., a black SUV was driving along 79th Avenue when a red SUV traveling along Cactus Road failed to stop at a red light. The driver...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman hits Phoenix convenience store worker in face with brick during robbery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video hitting a Circle K employee in the face with a brick earlier this month. The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 4, at a Circle K at 32nd Street and Broadway in southeast Phoenix. Store cameras show the suspect striking a store employee with a brick, knocking the person to the ground. The suspect then continued to hit the employee and slam their head on the floor until she was given the PIN to open the register.
AZFamily
Feds say Kyrene School District failed to respond to anti-Semitic harassment of student
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal investigation found a Phoenix middle schooler’s civil rights were violated after she was forced to endure repeated anti-Semitic harassment in class. The U.S. Department of Education says that Tempe-based Kyrene School District failed to appropriately protect an Altadena Middle School student in Ahwatukee from months of anti-Semitic harassment, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) says the harassment went on for about five months and happened both at school and on social media by several classmates.
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
