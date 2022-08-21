Read full article on original website
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
West Valley View
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report earlier this month said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
East Valley Tribune
Hi-tech laundromat opening in Mesa with free try-out
Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22. Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
SignalsAZ
State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa
Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
nomadlawyer.org
Mesa: 7 Best Places To Visit In Mesa, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Mesa Arizona. If you’re looking for an interesting museum to visit, the Mesa Arizona Museum of History is a great place to start. The museum was built in a century-old building, the Mesa School Building, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside you’ll find a replica of a 1913 adobe school and a collection of early farming tools.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Mayor Presents Key to the City to Actor
Mayor John Giles of Mesa honored Troy Kotsur, Mesa native, acclaimed actor and the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, with a key to the city. The event was held at Mesa Arts Center with family, friends and supporters gathered in celebration. “We’re beyond proud of Troy’s accomplishments...
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value
According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
azbigmedia.com
Glendale’s 18,000-seat facility is now Desert Diamond Arena
Today, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment and ASM Global announced plans for a major new partnership that will rename the city of Glendale’s 18,000 seat facility to Desert Diamond Arena. The agreement signals the dawn of a new level of entertainment offerings for years to come. Located less than...
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
Grab homemade pasta at the drive through.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. There are those days when you crave a delicious, well-cooked meal, and yet you don’t want to spend hours preparing and cooking the food. Ordering a quick bite to eat usually means stopping by a local pizza joint or pulling through a fast-food window. However, there is now another option in metro Phoenix.
‘Bounce Around,' the indoor inflatable park experience in Mesa
"Bounce Around,” the indoor inflatable park experience in Mesa is this Saturday, August 27, at Bell Bank Park. Here’s what you need to know about ticket information!
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
AZFamily
Tempe business offers a new way to vacation in a van
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe business offers a unique way to vacation without the stress of flying, hotel, or amenities. Boho Vans builds, rents, and sells modernized camper vans ready for any road trip adventure. The company started two years ago as a small business with four vans and four employees, they’ve since expanded to carrying 165 vans.
Live updates: Storm, dust, flood warnings issued for areas west, southwest of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms impacted areas across the state on Tuesday, bringing the heaviest rain to north Scottsdale and the Superstitions near Apache Junction. Expect fluctuating storm chances the rest of the workweek and weekend. RADAR: Track the current conditions in your neighborhood. >> Download the 12News app...
East Valley Tribune
New Gateway Airport tower to be dedicated
Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation and dignitaries from the region will dedicate Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport’s new 199-foot air traffic tower. It’s a major milestone for the East Valley and the airport, but for the children of Queen Creek’s Geoffrey Minor, who managed the project for builder DPR, it will likely remain “Daddy’s tower.”
firefighternation.com
Firefighter Injured in Scottsdale (AZ) Airbnb Mansion Fire
Firefighters battled a fire in a north Scottsdale mansion Monday morning. The fire broke out near Scottsdale Road and Dynamite Boulevard on Monday morning and spread to the building’s attic before being brought under control. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, FOX 10 reports. The multi-million dollar mansion is a...
AZFamily
Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing
In each of the three flooding situations, the levee on the Gila River did not hold, sending water into the town. Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country. The cities with the highest rate of inflation were just revealed and unfortunately, Phoenix was near the top.
