Mesa, AZ

visitmesa.com

Top Things to Do in Mesa This Fall

Second Friday of the Month from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Join the fun every 2nd Friday of the month in Downtown Mesa. Enjoy art, dining, shopping, activities, entertainment and more at this free event. Every 2nd Friday Night Out has a different theme!. Season Kickoff Festival - Make Your...
MESA, AZ
West Valley View

Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report earlier this month said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Hi-tech laundromat opening in Mesa with free try-out

Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22. Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa

Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
MESA, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Mesa: 7 Best Places To Visit In Mesa, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Mesa Arizona. If you’re looking for an interesting museum to visit, the Mesa Arizona Museum of History is a great place to start. The museum was built in a century-old building, the Mesa School Building, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside you’ll find a replica of a 1913 adobe school and a collection of early farming tools.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mesa Mayor Presents Key to the City to Actor

Mayor John Giles of Mesa honored Troy Kotsur, Mesa native, acclaimed actor and the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, with a key to the city. The event was held at Mesa Arts Center with family, friends and supporters gathered in celebration. “We’re beyond proud of Troy’s accomplishments...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value

According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Glendale’s 18,000-seat facility is now Desert Diamond Arena

Today, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment and ASM Global announced plans for a major new partnership that will rename the city of Glendale’s 18,000 seat facility to Desert Diamond Arena. The agreement signals the dawn of a new level of entertainment offerings for years to come. Located less than...
GLENDALE, AZ
Greyson F

New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open

Grab homemade pasta at the drive through.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. There are those days when you crave a delicious, well-cooked meal, and yet you don’t want to spend hours preparing and cooking the food. Ordering a quick bite to eat usually means stopping by a local pizza joint or pulling through a fast-food window. However, there is now another option in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe business offers a new way to vacation in a van

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe business offers a unique way to vacation without the stress of flying, hotel, or amenities. Boho Vans builds, rents, and sells modernized camper vans ready for any road trip adventure. The company started two years ago as a small business with four vans and four employees, they’ve since expanded to carrying 165 vans.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New Gateway Airport tower to be dedicated

Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation and dignitaries from the region will dedicate Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport’s new 199-foot air traffic tower. It’s a major milestone for the East Valley and the airport, but for the children of Queen Creek’s Geoffrey Minor, who managed the project for builder DPR, it will likely remain “Daddy’s tower.”
MESA, AZ
firefighternation.com

Firefighter Injured in Scottsdale (AZ) Airbnb Mansion Fire

Firefighters battled a fire in a north Scottsdale mansion Monday morning. The fire broke out near Scottsdale Road and Dynamite Boulevard on Monday morning and spread to the building’s attic before being brought under control. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, FOX 10 reports. The multi-million dollar mansion is a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

