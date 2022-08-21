If you feel you’ve watched this movie before and if you were of voting age in Colorado at the turn of the century, then you probably did. Marilyn Musgrave was a conservative Republican from Colorado’s eastern plains who served for a decade in the state legislature, elected in 1992 — first to the House and then the Senate. Her previous political history included a term on the Fort Morgan School Board where she campaigned to limit its sex education curricula to "abstinence only" messaging. At the Capitol she emerged as a vociferous opponent of civil unions, much less marriage, for gay couples. She was, appropriately, a zealous advocate for rural interests repeatedly introducing bills to exempt the sale of farm implements from the state’s sales tax.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO