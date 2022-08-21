ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

East County Happenings, Aug. 21

By Laura Groch
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

City councils: El Cajon, 3 p.m. Tuesday; La Mesa, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Santee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

School boards: Cajon Valley Union School District (El Cajon), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

'Taste of Oasis' offers semester preview

The nonprofit San Diego Oasis invites local older adults aged 50 and up to attend its free annual “Taste of Oasis” showcase from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. The event will also include an online feature with messaging from several instructors. No registration needed. "Taste of Oasis" gives local older adults an opportunity to sample the upcoming semester of San Diego Oasis classes, as well as meet instructors. Classes range from dancing, exercise and music to conversations with history, technology, art, and poetry instructors. Attendees can also see fitness demonstrations and browse various vendor resources. Coffee and light snacks will be provided. This year’s “Taste of Oasis” is sponsored by AARP, SDG&E, Sharp Healthcare and United Healthcare. Sponsorships are still available. Contact Kristen Amicone at kristen@sandiegooasis.org and visit SanDiegoOasis.org .

Still time to register for classes

There's still time to register for classes at Grossmont or Cuyamaca community colleges. Both colleges will welcome back students on campus beginning Monday. If you need help registering for classes, the colleges have several opportunities:

Grossmont College: In-person Class Assistance events noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a .m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Student Services Building computer lab. There will also be a Student Fair in the Main Quad from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday with a College Hour from noon to 1 p.m. And there's always the Virtual Help Center at www.grossmont.edu/help-center .

Cuyamaca College: Online Student Help Center ( www.cuyamaca.edu/help-center ) or How to Register for Classes webpage ( www.cuyamaca.edu/admissions/how-to-register-for-classes ).

Financial aid information is also available online through the Grossmont College Financial Aid Office ( www.grossmont.edu/financial-aid ) and the Cuyamaca College Financial Aid Office ( www.cuyamaca.edu/financial-aid/index.php ). If you are a first-time college student planning to attend full time, you may be eligible for free tuition through the Grossmont-Cuyamaca College Promise program ( www.gcccd.edu/promise/index.php ).

La Mesa seeking youth commissioners

The city of La Mesa is putting out a call for young volunteers for its Youth Advisory Commission. Those who are between 13 and 20 years old, live within the city limits, and want to help plan the activities for the youth of La Mesa may be eligible to volunteer. Find applications at linktr.ee/cityoflamesaca . Deadline is Sept. 20.

Project Ready sets orientation

The Urban League of San Diego County is partnering with higher learning institutions, school districts, local corporations and philanthropic supporters to improve college access and readiness for Black and Brown students. Project Ready holds an orientation for students at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Lemon Grove recreation center gym, 3131 School Lane. Register at https://conta.cc/3zZkoIv . This program focuses on Mentorship, Leadership Development, Historical and Cultural Literacy, College Tours, College, National Case Competition, and Career Preparation in partnership with the National Urban League. Call (619) 266-6237.

Grant program taking applications

North Island Credit Union invites San Diego County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a grant through its biannual Teacher Grant program. The program is available to full-time teachers in San Diego and Riverside counties, or credit union members teaching in California, who wish to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a number of students. Ten North Island Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in late October in the fall program. Learn more at northisland.ccu.com/teachergrant . Deadline is Sept. 30.

Blood drives

The San Diego Blood Bank hosts these donor opportunities:

  • Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Barons Market, 1347 Tavern Road, Alpine
  • 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, near movie theater

Those 17 and older, weighing at least 114 pounds and in good health, may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donating. Appointments strongly encouraged; photo ID required. Call (800) 469-7322 or visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

Please send items to fyi.east@sduniontribune.com at least two weeks before events are to take place.

