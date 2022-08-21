ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Veteran coach Laurie Fisher added to Wallabies staff

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Brumbies head coach Laurie Fisher has been added to the Wallabies coaching staff ahead of its upcoming Rugby Championship matches against world champions South Africa.

Rugby Australia announced the ‘interim assistant’ appointment of Fisher on Sunday and comes two days after defense coach Matt Taylor left his post for ‘personal reasons’ and less than a week after the Wallabies were mauled by Argentina in a record 47-17 loss.

The 64-year-old Fisher, who is the current Brumbies forwards coach under Stephen Larkham, will link up with the Wallabies squad in Adelaide on Sunday ahead of next week’s opening test against the Springboks.

″(Laurie) brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will only benefit our playing group ahead of what are going to be extremely tough test matches in the Rugby Championship.”” said Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie in RA’s statement.

Fisher was head coach of the ACT-based Brumbies for four seasons from 2005 and has also spent time coaching at Munster and Gloucester in Ireland and England.

Sports
