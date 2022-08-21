Making its European premiere, Sally El Hosaini’s The Swimmers has been set as the opening film of the 18th Zurich Film Festival. Based on the inspirational true-life story of the Mardini sisters, it will screen on September 22 at Zurich’s Convention Center. It will earlier world premiere as the opening night gala presentation in Toronto. The Working Title film for Netflix is directed and written by El Hosaini and co-written by Jack Thorne. It follows the harrowing journey of two young sisters from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics. “The Swimmers is a deeply moving and timely film about a miraculous...

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO