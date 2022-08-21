Read full article on original website
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Girls' Golf vs. Summerville (8/23/22)
Bret Harte girls' golf beat Summerville 230-289 Aug. 23 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs begin season with a home victory over Summerville
The 2022 season is off to a good start for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. In the first match of the year, the Bullfrogs defeated the Summerville Bears 230-289 on a hot afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. “I thought they did a great...
Calaveras Enterprise
Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge awards Hospice of Amador & Calaveras tourney proceeds
The Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge has once again hit a hole-in-one for Hospice of Amador & Calaveras at the 3rd Annual Dan Leary Memorial Golf Tournament held June 25 at Sequoia Woods Country Club in Arnold. This year, Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge Golf Committee members presented a check—the most ever...
KCRA.com
Long-time patrons say goodbye to The Purple Place Bar & Grill
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place, a historic bar and restaurant in El Dorado Hills, served customers for the last time this past Sunday. It first opened in 1955. It was purchased and renovated by new owners, Denise and Mike Hountalas, in 2006. The owners told KCRA 3 that negotiations for a new lease with their landlord were difficult, which is what ultimately led to the closure. KCRA 3 attempted to reach the property manager, but we did not hear back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Mountain Lion spotted at Atwater High School shuts down football tournament
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Atwater Police Department has announced that the situation is all clear for the residents around Atwater High School. A wandering mountain lion was spotted on the campus of Atwater High School in Merced County, prompting an emergency warning to residents to steer clear from the area.
rosevilletoday.com
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival this Saturday August 27th
FREE festival showcases diversity of cultures in the community. Elk Grove, Calif.- Take a journey around the world this Saturday, August 27th in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happens at District56 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is FREE!. Billed as a festival that showcases the...
Fox40
Journey to the Dumpling
Journey to the Dumpling will be participating in Our Street Night Market on September 10th. Add us. on Instagram and Facebook to find out what delicious bites we will be serving. Journey to the Dumpling. 7419 Laguna Blvd #180, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Website: www.journeytothedumpling.com. Social Media: www.instagram.com/journeytothedumpling. Our Street...
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
Turlock High School senior dies after drowning at school’s pool
TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A student who was pulled from the bottom of the pool at Turlock High School on Friday has died, according to the school. “It is with deep sadness we inform our Bulldog community that THS senior Angel Nikael Ramos Dominguez, Jr. has passed this evening as a result of an accidental […]
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
Mountain Democrat
100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered
JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
viatravelers.com
11 Best and Fun Things to Do in Jamestown, California
Jamestown, California, is a small town of around 3,400 in Tuolumne County. But what is Jamestown, California known for, and is Jamestown, California worth visiting?. It is mostly known as a common railroad destination, a sector of the Gold Boom, and for its local culture, food, and role in several films.
Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule
Boyd Gaming and the Wilton Rancheria Tribe quietly opened a $500 million casino near Sacramento last week. The post Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox40
High-speed pursuit ends on Roseville golf course
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is under arrest after speeding through Placer County and driving onto a golf course, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said deputies pulled over a driver in Lincoln just after 2 a.m. on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s...
Minor saved from drowning in Turlock High School pool
TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night a minor was pulled from the bottom of the pool at Turlock High School, according to the Modesto Fire Department. According to a news release from the Modesto Fire Department, when they arrived on the scene they pulled the minor out of the water and then started life-saving measures. […]
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.
Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
80,000 customers without power in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is reporting that 80,000 customers are without power in El Dorado County. There is currently no estimated time of when power will be restored, but PG&E said they are currently working to restore power. This is a developing story.
Comments / 0