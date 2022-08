HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team improved to 10-0 on the season with Tuesday wins over Lambert (25-17, 17-25, 15-12) and Mill Creek (25-17, 25-23). Joya Screen (22 kills, 12 digs, four aces, two blocks) and Cailyn Hollinquest (11 kills, nine digs, two blocks) led the North attack. Abby Taylor had 31 assists, four kills, four aces, 13 digs and two blocks, and Katherine Mollette had 16 digs, a 2.4 passing average and three assists in the wins.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO