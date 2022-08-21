ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

lptv.org

DNR Fish Pond Stocked for This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair begins tomorrow in St. Paul, and today the always popular outdoor fish pond and indoor fish tanks at the Department of Natural Resource’s fair building and grounds were stocked. The exhibit began in 1905 using aquariums purchased from the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis....
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Data show increasing insecticide levels in Minnesota deer

A second year of testing for neonicotinoid insecticides in white tailed deer in Minnesota found the chemical more widespread and at higher levels than in previous sampling. Researchers found the insecticide in 61 percent of 799 deer spleens tested in 2019. But the chemical was found in 94 percent of 496 samples collected in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota

The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears

With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota Walk-In Access lands open starting Sept. 1

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, hunters can access nearly 29,000 acres of private land across 39 counties in western and south-central Minnesota through the Walk-In Access program, which pays landowners to allow public hunting on their property. Hunters with a $3 Walk-In Access validation can access these lands from a half-hour...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family

The new 4 p.m. show will focus on what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play!. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-24-22 - clipped version. Updated: 11 hours ago. Isolated storms possible with slim severe threat today ahead of scattered...
boreal.org

VIDEO: How hunters can help monitor Minnesota deer and turkey populations

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 2022. DNR researchers are tasked with monitoring the populations of many game species to help wildlife management efforts, including efforts to set hunting seasons and regulations. But they can’t always collect the data themselves. In this webinar, you’ll learn about two citizen-science based surveys where hunters are integral to contributing the data needed to help monitor deer and turkey populations through time.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MINNESOTA STATE
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: This 44 Year Old North Dakota Cold Case Will Disgust You

It’s been 44 years since Billy Wolfe Jr was brutally murdered. I make that statement with conviction. He was murdered. The anniversary of his death was actually….yesterday. 44 years ago today Wolf’s body was found inside two green garbage bags by a canoeist on the Red River. He...
KARE 11

Drought Relief checks mailing to Minnesota farmers this week

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says it will be mailing checks to livestock farmers and specialty crop producers who applied to the 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP). Around 2,922 of 3,000 applications to the program were approved, and checks will be mailed out...

