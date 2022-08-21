ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 3

Related
wwnytv.com

Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - 21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the Democratic Primary race. With about 15% of precincts reporting, Castelli called the race in favor of himself. Just after 10 PM Tuesday, 17% of precincts were reporting with a significant lead, taking...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
Syracuse, NY
Elections
Syracuse, NY
Government
urbancny.com

Schedule for the Syracuse Common Council August 22 – 26, 2022

Meetings Scheduled in The Common Council Chambers August 22nd, up to and including August 26th, 2022.The Common Council meetings will be held in the Common Council Chamber on the third floor of City Hall. Monday, August 22nd. 10:30 a.m. Parks, Recreation & Youth Program (Veteran’s Affairs) Committee Meeting re: Uniform...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sheriff candidate: Getting illegal guns off the streets is top priority (Your Letters)

Gun violence is on the rise, and regardless of who you wish to blame for it, as Onondaga County sheriff, it will be my duty to lead the effort to apprehend violent criminals so they cannot hurt anyone again. As a nearly 30-year law enforcement veteran, I have the knowledge and ability to uphold public safety and rule of law while maintaining respect for our rights.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Roberts
Person
John Katko
Hudson Valley Post

When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?

There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic Primary#The Democratic Party#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#The Nys State Assembly#Suny Oswego
CBS New York

See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled

NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse. 
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Fairgoers share mixed opinions on new designated smoking areas

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off on Wednesday, and there were some noticeable changes from last year’s event. Signs posted around the Fairgrounds instruct people to smoke their cigarettes elsewhere and fairgoers expressed mixed reactions to the new smoking mandate that only allows smoking in designated areas.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State DMV Is Hiring, There’s Just Over A Week Left To Apply

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring, but time is running out to apply. The department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions over the course of the next year. The civil service exam is now available online and available for people interested in becoming Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that it has been offered online. Taking the civil service exam is a requirement for anyone interested in a job with the DMV. Candidates have just over a week left to take the exam by.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things

New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For New York Retirement

The state of New York has many claims to fame, including The Big Apple, Wall Street, and the Statue of Liberty. However, retirees forget about the small-town ambiance found in upstate New York and even the southern part of the state. Some of the most charming towns on the east coast can be found in the third most populous state in the country. Let’s talk about some of the best small towns in New York for retirement living!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy