Francis Conole wins 4-way Democratic race for CNY congressional seat
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole won a four-person Democratic primary election for Central New York’s seat in Congress on Tuesday, winning the party’s nomination that had eluded him just two years ago. Conole had a 967-vote lead over his biggest competitor, Sarah Klee Hood, according to unofficial...
wwnytv.com
Claudia Tenney declares win in new 24th Congressional District primary race
CENTRAL SQUARE, New York (WWNY) - 24th Congressional District Republican Candidate Claudia Tenney has declared herself the winner in the Republican Primary race for the newly drawn district. As of before 11:30 PM, 90% of precincts reported,, and in her favor. Tenney holds 54% of that vote with 17,277 at...
Julie Abbott and Justin Coretti appear headed for recount in Conservative race for NY Senate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Justin Coretti is leading Julie Abbott by 17 votes in a Conservative Party primary for a state Senate seat in Central New York, according to unofficial results. The political newcomer is up 275 to 258. But under state law, any vote within 20 votes gets an...
wwnytv.com
Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds
GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - 21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the Democratic Primary race. With about 15% of precincts reporting, Castelli called the race in favor of himself. Just after 10 PM Tuesday, 17% of precincts were reporting with a significant lead, taking...
urbancny.com
Schedule for the Syracuse Common Council August 22 – 26, 2022
Meetings Scheduled in The Common Council Chambers August 22nd, up to and including August 26th, 2022.The Common Council meetings will be held in the Common Council Chamber on the third floor of City Hall. Monday, August 22nd. 10:30 a.m. Parks, Recreation & Youth Program (Veteran’s Affairs) Committee Meeting re: Uniform...
Sheriff candidate: Getting illegal guns off the streets is top priority (Your Letters)
Gun violence is on the rise, and regardless of who you wish to blame for it, as Onondaga County sheriff, it will be my duty to lead the effort to apprehend violent criminals so they cannot hurt anyone again. As a nearly 30-year law enforcement veteran, I have the knowledge and ability to uphold public safety and rule of law while maintaining respect for our rights.
waer.org
Congressional primary breaks Onondaga County's record for early voting in a primary
Nearly 4,200 enrolled Democrats and Republicans cast ballots in Onondaga County for the 22nd District Congressional Primary during the nine days of early voting that ended Sunday. That’s the largest early voting turnout for a primary by far, surpassing the previous record of about 2,700 set during the June primary for governor.
urbancny.com
Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs (Veteran’s Affairs) Committee Meeting- Monday, August 22th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
There will be a Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs (Veteran’s Affairs) Committee Meeting on Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Common Council Chambers, on the third floor of City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss amending the Revised...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Student loan forgiveness brings relief to NY college students, graduates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would move to cancel $10,000 in student loans for borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The student loan debt forgiveness is welcome news for graduates and for those...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
urbancny.com
The Many Cultures of New York State Will Be on Display at The 2022 Great New York State Fair This Week
New York State’s status as the nation’s melting pot of world cultures is reflected in the 2022 Great New York State Fair’s programming and entertainment offerings, with culture, food, and merchandise from around the globe on display throughout the grounds. State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said,...
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled
NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
NYS Fairgoers share mixed opinions on new designated smoking areas
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off on Wednesday, and there were some noticeable changes from last year’s event. Signs posted around the Fairgrounds instruct people to smoke their cigarettes elsewhere and fairgoers expressed mixed reactions to the new smoking mandate that only allows smoking in designated areas.
New York State DMV Is Hiring, There’s Just Over A Week Left To Apply
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring, but time is running out to apply. The department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions over the course of the next year. The civil service exam is now available online and available for people interested in becoming Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that it has been offered online. Taking the civil service exam is a requirement for anyone interested in a job with the DMV. Candidates have just over a week left to take the exam by.
6 Best Places in New York for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
New York is often considered one of the most expensive states to live in America. And it's certainly true that areas like Manhattan carry a cost of living well above the national average. But it's...
New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things
New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For New York Retirement
The state of New York has many claims to fame, including The Big Apple, Wall Street, and the Statue of Liberty. However, retirees forget about the small-town ambiance found in upstate New York and even the southern part of the state. Some of the most charming towns on the east coast can be found in the third most populous state in the country. Let’s talk about some of the best small towns in New York for retirement living!
