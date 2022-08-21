ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Sikorski addresses pressure put on police by additional responsibility

Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Anyone who spends a few minutes with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski learns quickly how passionate he is about the job. No...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go

That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon

Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
ourquadcities.com

Moline history comes to life with actors on free trolley tour

As part of Moline’s weeklong celebration of its 150th anniversary, several well-known Quad Citizens will portray historic Moliners, in a series of free trolley tours. The tours run every half-hour from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday Aug. 24. They will begin and end at the John Deere Pavilion, River Drive and 15th Street, Moline.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Rock Island announces Citizen of the Year winners

The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during the city council meeting on August 22. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident of Rock Island) and overall citizen of the year. “We obviously have a great city with very […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Gone with the wind — death and destruction in the village of Ellison

Near the western edge of Warren County, between Smithshire and Roseville, lies a quiet rural cemetery. Visitors are few, except on Memorial Day, when members of Monmouth American Legion Post No. 136 decorate the grave of their post’s namesake, Marion Brent Fletcher—the first Warren County soldier killed in World War I. Fletcher was the great-grandson of Kenner Brent, who deeded the land for the cemetery in 1855, and the Brents are one of only a handful of families represented in six-acre burying ground.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Pacific Railway
KOEL 950 AM

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Shout out to husband calling finalist

Cammie Pohl of Davenport definitely knows how to call her husband for dinner. She recently tied with Dorothy Knox of Cedarfield for third place in the Husband Calling Contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The contest was part of the “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Kinnick: The Documentary set to be released this week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Knowing his story as well as I do now, I can’t believe nobody has done this before.”. Executive producer Scott Siepker leads the crew behind the 90-minute film Kinnick: The Documentary. Siepker, who is from Mount Carmel, Iowa, located northwest of Des Moines, said this documentary has been in the works for nearly 10 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 injured in Davenport accident

One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Iowan

Construction delays leave Iowa City Nest Apartment residents stranded

The Nest Iowa City apartment building is delaying construction until early September, leaving hundreds of the complex’s residents without housing. The 11-story apartment complex, located on 123 E. College Street, started construction with the Minnesota-based Tailwind Group a few months after approval from the City of Iowa City in January 2021.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office adds 3 deputies

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will swear in three new deputies tomorrow morning. Clinton Law, Kobe Ahrens, and Jeremy Johannes will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m. Clinton Law grew up in Basco, IL and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Nonprofits expand efforts to a building more than a century old

Tapestry Farms works with refugees who resettle in the Quad Cities area. The group works to eliminate barriers refugees face with housing, education, healthcare, jobs, food, and transportation. Tapestry Farms is joining forces with Humble Dwellings, another nonprofit organization that renovates and restores living spaces. Tapestry Farms Executive Director and...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Magic is Coming Back to Monmouth

Magic will be back in the Monmouth community October 7th and 8th when the Warren County History Museum presents the Great Nicola Magic Festival. The two-day event kicks off Friday night at Meks on Main with Magic Fest After Dark from 7 to 10 pm for those 21 and older, featuring three magicians: Stu Yager, David Casas, and Jeanette Andrews. Family day gets underway at noon on Saturday the 8th at the Museum, shares Rental and Events Manager Alyssa Whitacre:
MONMOUTH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy