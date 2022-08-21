Effective: 2022-08-24 21:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MST THURSDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY At 915 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 23. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 118 and 127. This includes the following streams and drainages Kaiser Wash, Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, Tyson Wash, Colorado River, Osborne Wash and Bill Williams River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO