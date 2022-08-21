UA training camp practice, No. 15: RB Rayshon Luke goes the distance in Wildcats’ scrimmage

Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
What will success look like for Arizona Football in 2022?
With fall camp just around the corner for Arizona Football, success for the Wildcats will be contingent on the overall play of the offense. We are just 11 days from Arizona Football kicking off against San Diego State and officially starting the 2022 season. And coming into the year, there are plenty of questions about this team.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Things are looking up for Wildcats football
Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
KGUN 9
Arizona Athletics well positioned according to AD Dave Heeke
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Director of Athletics recently sat down with Pat Parris of KGUN-TV, to discuss the future of the Pac-12 and the current state of Arizona Football:. How are you approaching and evaluating year two for Jedd Fish?. A: "We made that decision to really rebuild,...
The Absolutely Arizona story behind 'Bear Down'
The legendary story of John "Button" Salmon who, on his death, told his University of Arizona teammates to "Bear Down." Longtime Arizona Daily Star columnist Greg Hansen helps sort fact from fiction.
AdWeek
Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
Phoenix New Times
Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall
It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
KOLD-TV
Free ‘First Shots’ course teaches gun safety to 1st-time firearm owners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is offering a free course for first-time firearm owners. At “First Shots,” shooters of all ages can learn gun safety from certified coaches and experienced shooters. The University of Arizona WildGats Shooting Team will be teaching on Saturday, Aug. 27.
beckersspine.com
Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased
Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
thisistucson.com
This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month
Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
12news.com
Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert
MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
krwg.org
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
KOLD-TV
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened near North Balboa Avenue and West Kelso Street. The TPD said a woman has been detained.
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
