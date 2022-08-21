Read full article on original website
Related
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are 8 things I think France does better than the US.
During my first visit to France, I noticed a range of innovations and customs that I was jealous we didn't have in the United States.
I'm a Brit who spent 4 months living in the US, and I made 3 crucial mistakes when I moved there that I won't make again
The next time Insider's Mikhaila Friel moves abroad, she says she won't stick to the tried and true tourist attractions — or her friends.
US News and World Report
How Much Does a Cruise Cost?
With the rising cost of everything – including travel – cruise fares, some as low as $25 per person per night (based on double occupancy), seem like an incredible bargain. And they certainly can be, but the fares you see advertised online often don't include extras like taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, shore excursions, specialty dining, alcoholic beverages and more.
CNET
4 Billion-Year-Old Piece of Earth's Crust Found Under Australia
Researchers at Australia's Curtin University have discovered a piece of the Earth's crust that dates back 4 billion years. The chunk, found underneath the South-West of Western Australia and about the size of Ireland, was discovered by researchers using "lasers smaller than a human hair." The lasers targeted grains of...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Japan, India Arranging 'Two-Plus-Two' Talks as Soon as Early Sept -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will start preparations to hold 'two-plus-two' talks between its foreign and defence ministers and their Indian counterparts as soon as early September, the Nikkei reported on Thursday. Japan is preparing to host the diplomatic talks in Tokyo, the report said. The only other time the 'two-plus-two'...
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record
A crippling drought exacerbated by a record heat wave has spread out across half of China and reached the normally frigid Tibetan Plateau, according to official data released ahead of more searing temperatures on Thursday. A chart from the National Climate Centre showed Wednesday that swathes of southern China -- including the Tibetan Plateau -- were experiencing "severe" to "extraordinary" drought conditions.
US News and World Report
First Smartphone Made in Ivory Coast Caters to Local Users
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - An entrepreneur in Ivory Coast has created the country's first locally-made smartphone, which aims to improve accessibility with voice commands in local languages for users who can't read and write. The phone, called "Open G", went on sale last month in the West African country. It can...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: U.S. Bond Yields, Dollar Turn the Screw on Asia
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Factbox-Asia's Richest Man Adani on Deals Spree in India, Abroad
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, Asia's richest man, is making his biggest media bet with a bid to buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV). Adani's coal-to-edible-oils conglomerate has been on a deals spree over the past two years. BUYS:. MEDIA. A unit of the...
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
Comments / 0