Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Destiny 2 arrives on Epic Games Store with free 30th Anniversary pack
Destiny 2 is arriving on the Epic Games Store today. The latest expansion of Bungie’s looter shooter comes just as Epic and Bungie announce a special Destiny 2 and Fortnite crossover that will involve skins, maps, and more. The expansion to the Epic Games Store will also see Destiny 2’s recent 30th Anniversary go free on the Epic Games Store.
Destiny x Fortnite crossover datamined
It's going opposite of usual: The Fortnite skins are coming to Destiny 2.
Polygon
Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals
Sonic the Hedgehog’s next 3D game — pitched by Sega and Sonic Team as an “open-zone” platforming adventure — is coming this November. At Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers revealed that release date: Nov. 8, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
The Verge
Obsidian’s old-timey Pentiment gets a November release date
Pentiment, the new narrative game from Microsoft’s Obsidian Entertainment that looks like medieval art come to life, will be released on Xbox and PC on November 15th. Microsoft first announced the game during its recent Xbox Showcase but, at the time, only provided an open-ended “November 2022” release window.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Sony says the PlayStation VR2 is coming in early 2023
Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is coming in “early 2023,” according to posts the company made on Twitter and Instagram. Sony has been trickling information out about the upcoming headset over the past several months, and now we have at least a timeframe for when we can expect to get our hands on the hardware.
Polygon
The Outlast Trials will be playable in October in closed beta
The latest title in the Outlast horror series will be playable this Halloween, but only in closed beta form. Developer Red Barrels announced an upcoming beta — but sadly no full release date for its new cooperative horror game — during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live presentation on Tuesday.
Command and Conquer Remastered studio reveals a brand-new RTS
Petroglyph Games says the Great War: Western Front is expected to be out in 2023. Command and Conquer Remastered (opens in new tab) developer Petroglyph Games is working on an all-new RTS called The Great War: Western Front (opens in new tab) that features both real-time action and turn-based decision-making across the most pivotal front of the First World War.
The Verge
How to connect and reconnect your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 controller
Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 both use wireless controllers that rely on a singular method for connecting and resyncing with the consoles: a cable. While Microsoft and Nintendo have used wireless pairing on their respective systems for several generations, Sony sticks by the old ways it established back with the PlayStation 3. The PS4 DualShock 4 and PS5 DualSense controllers are capable of wirelessly pairing to other devices via Bluetooth, but when it comes to your PlayStation, you have to bust out their respective Micro USB and USB-C cables.
Comments / 0